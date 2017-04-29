Ducati To Launch Five New Bikes In India Soon, Prices Reportedly Revealed

A recent report suggested that Volkswagen is considering selling the Ducati brand to fund a strategic overhaul post the diesel emission scandal. As we wait for an official statement on the same, the Italian sports bike manufacturer seems to be ready to bring new products for the Indian market.

Speaking to another publication, Ravi Avalur, Managing Director, Ducati India, said that there is nothing that they offer internationally which they don’t intend to make available to their customers in India. He further went on to add that beginning June-July 2017, Ducati India will launch five new bikes. These launches will result in the availability of almost all of Ducati’s global line-up in India.

The five new models that Ducati plans to introduce in India soon include the Scrambler Cafe Racer, Scrambler Desert Sled, Monster 797, Multistrada 950 and the SuperSport. The Monster 797 and the Multistrada 950 will become the entry level variants in their respective ranges while the Scrambler Cafe Racer and the Scrambler Desert Sled will be modified versions of the standard Scrambler.

The news of Ducati bringing these new models to India comes barely a few days after BMW Motorrad announced its official entry in India. The motorcycle arm of the Bavarian manufacturer recently opened new showrooms in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Ahead of the launch of the new Ducati models, the prices of these products have been reportedly revealed. Following is the variant wise price list (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Ducati Monster 797 INR 7.82 lakh Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled INR 9.03 lakh Ducati Scrambler Café Racer INR 9.03 lakh Ducati Multistrada 950 INR 11.53 lakh Ducati SuperSport INR 11.72 lakh Ducati SuperSport S INR 13 lakh

Source: Autocar and Bikewale