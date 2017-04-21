Datsun Redi-Go Facelift In the Works, Set To Receive 1L Engine Soon

Datsun launched the Redi-Go in India back in the month of June last year. Following the standard model was the launch of the Redi-Go Sport, a sportier variant with cosmetic updates that was introduced in September 2016. Now, reports suggest that the most affordable product from the Datsun stable will soon receive a facelift.

Set to be launched in India in the next few months, the Datsun Redi-Go facelift will debut with a 1.0-litre engine as well as an AMT option. Based on the same CMF-A platform that underpins the Renault Kwid, the Redi-Go facelift is also likely to receive a few up-market additions to widen its appeal among consumers.

Currently, the Datsun Redi-Go is available only with a 799cc petrol engine developed by Renault. This engine is tuned to produce 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual gearbox.

The new 1.0-litre engine that the Redi-Go will receive is believed to be the same 999cc motor as seen on the Kwid. This engine produces 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. Also seen on the Kwid is the AMT variant, which will also be introduced with the Datsun hatchback. Once launched in India, the new Datsun Redi-Go will rival the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Hyundai Eon. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Overdrive