Audi Q8 Joins the Q4 And Three New E-Tron Models On 2020 Roadmap

Following a year that was impacted by the diesel crisis, the company intends to continue pushing forward with its strategic transformation, the details of which have just been outlined to shareholders by the Board of Management at its Annual General Meeting. The focus this year is on top-end models with the new generations of the Audi A8 and Audi A7. Audi will unveil the A8 at the first Audi Summit to be held in Barcelona on July 11, 2017.

Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG stated that the car maker is rejuvenating its model portfolio enormously and will renew five existing core model series by mid-2018. He also added that in addition, Audi will expand its Q family by 2019 with two new concepts – the Audi Q8 and the Audi Q4. Audi will also launch their battery-electric e-tron models. Audi plans to launch three new electric models by 2020, after which the brand will gradually electrify models in each of its core series.

You May Like – Audi Q8 Sport Concept To Get Fully Integrated Android OS

Audi is utilising Group synergies in order to implement topics of the future even faster and more efficiently. In April, the brand agreed on new development cooperation with Porsche for future vehicle architectures. Part of the cooperation is the development of shared premium architecture for electrification. By 2025, Audi intends to achieve a proportion of one third fully or partially electric models in its unit sales.

The premium brand will expand its range of digital services in the future. With myAudi, the company aims to create a consistent entry into the brand’s digital world and establish a platform for a wide range of online services, which will be open also for third-party providers to offer services. Audi is also expanding its mobility services for urban areas and intends to offer them in more than 15 markets worldwide by the end of this decade.

With a subsidiary founded in March 2017, Audi will take over the leading role within the Volkswagen Group in the development of autonomous driving. Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH is working on the technology for driverless vehicles in urban environments, which will be applicable in models of various brands. The technology is to be ready for application in a first small series of cars early in the next decade.