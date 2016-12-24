2017 Honda City face-lift Specifications and Details Leaked Ahead of January Launch

Following yesterday’s teaser images of the India bound 2017 Honda City face-lift, specifications and details of the same have been leaked. In Thailand, the 2017 Honda City face-lift will be offered solely with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC, 4-cylinder petrol engine, that’s good for 117 hp and 146 Nm of peak torque.

The engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed CVT. The Thai-spec 2017 Honda City will be available in four grades: S, V, V+, and SV:

– 1.5 S M / T

– 1.5 S CVT

– 1.5 V CVT

– 1.5 V + CVT

– 1.5 SV CVT

– 1.5 SV CVT +

Visuals updates to the MY2017 City include LED headlamps underlined with LED DRLs, a bigger front grille with a chrome garnish, a redesigned front bumper and new 16 inch alloy wheels with diamond cut finish. A Cosmic Blue Metallic exterior color from the new Honda Civic rounds up the exterior updates.

The interiors of the Thai-spec model are expected to feature an all-black dashboard with metallic inserts whose design could be subtly tweaked from the outgoing model’s, while featuring a new, touchscreen equipped infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The 2017 Honda City will be unveiled in Thailand on January 12, 2017. It will be reportedly launched in India in the same month with the existing, 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. While the petrol engine will come mated to either a 6-speed MT (new; from the BR-V) or a CVT, the diesel engine will be exclusively paired to a 5-speed MT.

