2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Continues Testing, Launch Likely In Festive Season

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place during the festive season this year, the upcoming 2017 Ford EcoSport has been spotted on test yet again. A video shared on a social media platform reveals partly camouflaged units of the new EcoSport.

After making its debut at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show last year, the new EcoSport was launched in Europe and America. Now, with the model being spied during a public road test, we expect Ford India to roll out the EcoSport in the coming months. As seen in the video, the test-mules of the EcoSport facelift have been camouflaged at the front and the rear hinting at where the changes would lie.

Also read: This butch looking Ford Endeavour packs 245 horses behind its Raptor grille

Up-front, the 2017 EcoSport facelift will receive a new Endevaour inspired trapezoidal grille flanked by a honey-comb structure, updated head lamp cluster that now features a projector setup with L shaped LED DRLs, redesigned fog lights and a redesigned skid plate. At the rear, the new EcoSport features a redesigned bumper and a new skid plate.

Inside, the U.S. spec Ford EcoSport facelift comes equipped with an all black theme, new dashboard and instrument cluster layout, an eight inch Ford Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It remains unknown which features will be carried over to the India-spec model.

Being a facelift mode, the 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift is expected to be powered by the same engines as the current generation model. These options will include 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol unit, a 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel unit.

Here is an image gallery of the 2017 Ford EcoSport facelift spied testing (click to expand):

Source: MotorWorld India