Suzuki Ignis One Of The Finalists of 2017 World Car of the Year

Maruti Suzuki recently launch the Ignis compact urban crossover in india for prices starting from INR 4.59 lakhs. With an objective to impress the millenials, the Ignis has arrived in the country with premium looks and features. Some are not impressed but there are many enthusiasts who have loved the Ignis a lot. The compact car has also been launched in various global markets and has made a mark in its category. In recent updates, Suzuki has announced that the recently launched Ignis has made it as a finalist in the new Urban Car category of the 2017 World Car of The Year.

The World Car of the Year judging panel comprises of 73 Automotive Industry journalists with eight of these representing the UK and Republic of Ireland. As stated by the folks who chose the Ignis as a finalist, Suzuki builds some of the finest small cars on the market – thus its official position as a finalist. The company may yet go on to lift the World Urban Car trophy at the New York International Motor Show in April. Initially launched in the Japanese domestic market, the Ignis was later unveiled for Europe at the Paris Motor Show and went on sale in last month.

The conditions to qualify for the initial judging process are as follows –

Vehicles had to be less than four metres long

Suitable in design for everyday use in an urban environment and also on sale in two Continents by the deadline of Spring 2017.

The Suzuki Ignis in question is powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that is capable of producing 88 Bhp of power. It is available with optional ALLGRIP four wheel drive and it also offers optional SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology. The Ignis SZ5 model offers gets stereo cameras for monitoring the distance between the vehicle and other objects, as well as the shape of those objects. This new technology is the basis for three advanced safety functions: Dual Camera Brake Support (DCBS), Lane Departure Warning, and Weaving Alert.

The India-spec Ignis is rolled out with two engine options that include a 1.2-litre VVT petrol and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of making 81 Bhp and 113 Nm of torque whereas the diesel unit makes 91 Bhp with 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five speed manual and a five speed AMT.