Vimag Labs Patents Rare Earth Free EV Motor Platform In India

Rare earth magnets are a key part of many electric vehicle motors. They help deliver strong performance, but they also depend on limited mineral supplies and global imports. This has pushed many companies to look for new motor technologies that can reduce this dependence.
Bengaluru-based Vimag Labs has now taken a step in that direction. The deep-tech startup has received an Indian patent for its software-defined, magnet-free electric motor platform. The company says the technology can deliver performance similar to permanent magnet motors without using rare earth magnets.
Patent Adds To Company’s IP Portfolio
The newly granted patent is titled “A Robust Rotating Transformer Excited Synchronous Motor and Its Control.” It protects the core design of Vimag Labs’ Virtual Magnet Synchronous Motor (VMSM).
Unlike a conventional Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), the VMSM creates and controls its magnetic field through software, power electronics and control algorithms. This removes the need for permanent rare earth magnets inside the motor.
With this approval, the company’s intellectual property portfolio now includes:
- 5 granted patents
- 10 patent applications
- 15 trademarks
These cover motor design, software controls, power electronics and other related technologies.
Where Will The Technology Be Used?
Vimag Labs is already running pilot projects with vehicle manufacturers.
The company is currently working with:
- Two-wheeler manufacturers
- Passenger vehicle manufacturers
It also plans to expand the platform for:
- Light commercial vehicles
- Commercial vehicles
- Industrial systems between 200 kW and 600 kW
- Robotics
- Defence applications
- Cooling systems
Key Details At A Glance
|Category
|Details
|Company
|Vimag Labs
|Headquarters
|Bengaluru
|Motor Platform
|Virtual Magnet Synchronous Motor (VMSM)
|Patent Granted
|A Robust Rotating Transformer Excited Synchronous Motor and Its Control
|Magnet Type
|No rare earth magnets
|Current Pilots
|Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles
|Future Applications
|CVs, industrial systems, robotics, defence and cooling systems
|Granted Patents
|5
|Patent Applications
|10
|Trademarks
|15
Lower Dependence On Rare Earth Magnets
According to the company, the VMSM platform offers the performance of permanent magnet synchronous motors while removing the need for rare earth magnets.
This can help manufacturers reduce dependence on critical mineral supply chains. It can also support local development of electric motor technology for different industries.
Funding And Manufacturing Plans
Vimag Labs recently raised USD 5 million in its Series A funding round.
The investment was led by Accel, with participation from Chakra Growth Fund and Thinkuvate.
The company has also signed a manufacturing MoU with Jendamark Pvt. Ltd. to support production of the VMSM platform as it moves towards larger deployments.
CEO Statement
Manish Seth, Co-founder and CEO of Vimag Labs, said the patent is the result of more than 87,600 engineering hours. He added that it supports the company’s plans for OEM partnerships, licensing, manufacturing expansion and future growth.