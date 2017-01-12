Vin Diesel Comes To India; Gets Welcomed By Gang Of Desi Lady Royal Enfield Riders

Hollywood star Vin Diesel reached Mumbai this morning to promote his upcoming film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ in India.

He was accompanied by co-star Deepika Padukone and director D.J. Caruso.

The trio is looking forward to two-day India trip full of fan interactions, a glitzy red carpet gala and a star-studded premiere.

Upon arrival, there were plans in place to give Diesel a “splendid taste of India”. And that’s exactly what he got.

As Diesel, with Deepika in tow arrived, ladies in red saris and yellow turbans welcomed them. To drive home the Indian theme, all the ladies were riding Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The ladies then proceeded to apply ’tilak’ on Diesel’s forehead, as Maratha folk music performed by a group local musicians played in the background.

Diesel then posed for photos before disappearing back into the airport from where he took the VIP exit and drove straight to St. Regis hotel where he is staying put.

Later in the day, the trio will be addressing the media over a press conference, after which they will head to the High Street Phoenix, Courtyard to attend a crowd event.

‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ is the third installment in the ‘xXx’ franchise after ‘xXx’ (2002) and ‘xXx: State of the Union’ (2005). Releasing on January 19,2017, the entertainer also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.