Vin Diesel Deepika Padukone 750x380 Vin Diesel Comes To India; Gets Welcomed By Gang Of Desi Lady Royal Enfield Riders

Vin Diesel Comes To India; Gets Welcomed By Gang Of Desi Lady Royal Enfield Riders

By Ayan Ghosh January 12, 2017

Hollywood star Vin Diesel reached Mumbai this morning to promote his upcoming film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ in India.

Ritam Banerjee / Getty Images

He was accompanied by co-star Deepika Padukone and director D.J. Caruso.

Viral Bhiyani

The trio is looking forward to two-day India trip full of fan interactions, a glitzy red carpet gala and a star-studded premiere.

Viral Bhayani

Upon arrival, there were plans in place to give Diesel a “splendid taste of India”. And that’s exactly what he got.

Ritam Banerjee / Getty Images

 

As Diesel, with Deepika in tow arrived, ladies in red saris and yellow turbans welcomed them. To drive home the Indian theme, all the ladies were riding Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Ritam Banerjee / Getty Images

The ladies then proceeded to apply ’tilak’ on Diesel’s forehead, as Maratha folk music performed by a group local musicians played in the background.

Viral Bhiyani

Diesel then posed for photos before disappearing back into the airport from where he took the VIP exit and drove straight to St. Regis hotel where he is staying put.

Ritam Banerjee / Getty Images

Later in the day, the trio will be addressing the media over a press conference, after which they will head to the High Street Phoenix, Courtyard to attend a crowd event.

Ritam Banerjee / Getty Images

‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ is the third installment in the ‘xXx’ franchise after ‘xXx’ (2002) and ‘xXx: State of the Union’ (2005). Releasing on January 19,2017, the entertainer also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

