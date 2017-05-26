Honda Rebel And CB1000TR To Join Bike Shed 2017

Honda Motor Europe has confirmed that it will be joining The Bike Shed – the UK’s premier custom bike show – with two machines.

The CB1100TR concept was created entirely in-house by Honda’s Rome-based R&D design team. It aims to convey the emotion and excitement of USA flat track culture. It was developed as the ‘King of Urban Flat Track Circuits’, as a counterpoint to the off-road oval circuit look of the traditional flat tracker. It exudes a pure racing spirit, with a street-orientated design more familiar to European customers.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Paired with the CB1100TR, which was first seen at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan, is a one-off customization of Honda’s new-for-2017 take on custom cool, the Rebel.

Having been approached by renowned UK tattoo artist Dan Gold with a request to place his own imprint on the Rebel, Honda duly agreed, with the result being an ultra-modern, urban version, with nods to BMX and skateboard culture, and clear moto-cross influences, created in collaboration with RB Kustoms.