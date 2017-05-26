Home Interesting / Off-beat Honda Rebel And CB1000TR To Join Bike Shed 2017

Honda Rebel And CB1000TR To Join Bike Shed 2017

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 26, 2017

Honda Motor Europe has confirmed that it will be joining The Bike Shed – the UK’s premier custom bike show – with two machines.

The CB1100TR concept was created entirely in-house by Honda’s Rome-based R&D design team. It aims to convey the emotion and excitement of USA flat track culture. It was developed as the ‘King of Urban Flat Track Circuits’, as a counterpoint to the off-road oval circuit look of the traditional flat tracker. It exudes a pure racing spirit, with a street-orientated design more familiar to European customers.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Paired with the CB1100TR, which was first seen at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan, is a one-off customization of Honda’s new-for-2017 take on custom cool, the Rebel.

Having been approached by renowned UK tattoo artist Dan Gold with a request to place his own imprint on the Rebel, Honda duly agreed, with the result being an ultra-modern, urban version, with nods to BMX and skateboard culture, and clear moto-cross influences, created in collaboration with RB Kustoms.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

