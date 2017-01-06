Honda Riding Assist 750x380 CES 2017: Watch The New Honda Riding Assist Motorcycle Balance Itself Using Robotics

CES 2017: Watch The New Honda Riding Assist Motorcycle Balance Itself Using Robotics

By Ayan Ghosh January 6, 2017

In a global debut at CES, Honda unveiled its Riding Assist technology, which leverages Honda’s robotics technology to create a self-balancing motorcycle that greatly reduces the possibility of falling over while the motorcycle is at rest.

Rather than relying on gyroscopes, which add a great deal of weight and alter the riding experience as announced by other companies, the Honda Riding Assist motorcycle incorporates technology originally developed for the company’s UNI-CUB personal mobility device.

Alos read – CES 2017 : Nissan Aims to Deliver Zero-Emissions, Zero-Fatality Mobility

It isn’t ready for production yet, but the Riding Assist technology works like magic. It can help bigger motorcycles maintain balance while manoeuvring or travelling at crawling speeds – something that can be tricky even for experienced riders. Lessons learnt from developing the iconic Asimo robot and the UNI-CUB personal mobility device were implemented in the Riding Assist Technology.

Riding Assist converts the motorcycle’s front fork from a standard geometry position to one more aggressively angled, analogous to that of a cruiser motorcycle. The adjusted angle helps increase stability, and the balance is maintained by a dedicated motor attached to the front wheel.

Watch it do its thing here:

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    NASA: Get Set to View Rare Comet from Earth for the First Time

    Moto G4 and G4 Plus get Android 7.0 Update in India

    Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie cameras to be launched in India on January 23

    AKG K52 Over-Ear Headphones Review : Performance, Price and Features