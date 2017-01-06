CES 2017: Watch The New Honda Riding Assist Motorcycle Balance Itself Using Robotics

In a global debut at CES, Honda unveiled its Riding Assist technology, which leverages Honda’s robotics technology to create a self-balancing motorcycle that greatly reduces the possibility of falling over while the motorcycle is at rest.

Rather than relying on gyroscopes, which add a great deal of weight and alter the riding experience as announced by other companies, the Honda Riding Assist motorcycle incorporates technology originally developed for the company’s UNI-CUB personal mobility device.

Alos read – CES 2017 : Nissan Aims to Deliver Zero-Emissions, Zero-Fatality Mobility

It isn’t ready for production yet, but the Riding Assist technology works like magic. It can help bigger motorcycles maintain balance while manoeuvring or travelling at crawling speeds – something that can be tricky even for experienced riders. Lessons learnt from developing the iconic Asimo robot and the UNI-CUB personal mobility device were implemented in the Riding Assist Technology.

Riding Assist converts the motorcycle’s front fork from a standard geometry position to one more aggressively angled, analogous to that of a cruiser motorcycle. The adjusted angle helps increase stability, and the balance is maintained by a dedicated motor attached to the front wheel.

Watch it do its thing here: