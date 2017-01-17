Video and Images : MV Agusta F4 RC with 212 hp, Worth INR 60 Lakh OTR

To say that we have a thing for Italian machines would be a gross understatement. On top of our favorites list is the insanely beautiful MV Agusta line, closely followed by the wacky Bimotas. Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to lay our hands on the latter, and are looking intently at being able to ride one soon. The models from the former brand, however, have been within our reach and we have ridden some of the MV beauties to the hilt. Here’s a list of our MV Agusta motorcycle reviews:

MV Agusta F3 800 Review : Pretty Little Nuke

MV Agusta F4 R India Review : Monumental Mayhem

MV Agusta Brutale 800 Review : Milanese bruiser

2017 couldn’t have started better with the MV Agusta F3 800 riding into the Motoroids’ garage. Then came the Bajaj Dominar which turned out to be a pleasant surprise. But nothing beats what came next. We had another date with the most exotic MV Agusta motorcycle, the ultra-rare F4 RC but this time around we only got to photograph the machine as it was already sold to a customer. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, RC in that name stands for Reparto Corse or ‘Racing Department’ in English.

The MV Agusta F4 itself is a stunning motorcycle. We got a chance to ride a slightly premium version of the litre-class motorcycle, the F4R back in 2016 and we’re yet to take a spin on the RR variant. The F4 RC then sits on the top of the chart of MV Agusta’s product list.

It’s indescribably beautiful and packs more power than the standard model. The F4 RC packs 205 hp of power at 13,450 rpm (212 hp on the kit version with exhaust system and ECU) and torque of 115 Nm at 9300 rpm. It is the most powerful, fastest and hardest hitting F4 ever built. The motorcycle is loaded with carbon fibre bits and its production run is limited to 250 examples, all of which have already been sold. One of the 250 examples, series number 91/250, has landed in India and will soon be shipped to Chennai to its owner.

The F4 RC comes with a beautiful box which comprises the gear to make it track ready, and more powerful than any other form of F4. Here’s what the big, beautiful box accompanying the F4 RC contains :

Termignoni exhaust system in titanium, with carbon fibre heat guard. This system entirely replaces the stock exhaust system and has twin outlets, as against the legendary quad exhaust setup on the stock motorcycle.

A custom, track oriented electronic control unit

Carbon fibre rear seat cowl for single-seater use

Quick-release tank cap

Red anodized Ergal plugs to be applied after removal of rear view mirrors

Certification demonstrating that each motorcycle belongs to a limited edition of just 250 units

Personalised motorcycle cover

Would you just look at it! The mesmerizing design wrapped in the AMG livery. Prettiest ladies in the room would crave for attention when this motorcycle is around



The finish, the paint quality and the detailing, as you’d expect, is a perfect example of Italian craftsmanship

This is also the last series of MV Agusta F4 motorcycles with AMG livery. Next time, it’d be wrapped in Motul branding. Here’s another one – treat your visual senses

The motorcycle has been put on strict diet by employing a series of components in magnesium alloy and carbon fibre. The engine here boasts Magnesium die casting.

With the kit installed, the quad-exhaust is replaced by the Termignoni exhaust system in titanium, with carbon fibre heat guard

Series number printed on the steering. This one’s 091/250



Would you just look at the finish on the cowl! That’s quality stuff

What’s inside that carbon fibre themed box with Italian flag highlights? Termignoni exhaust system, Dedicated control unit, Carbon fibre rear seat cowl, Quick-release tank cap, Red anodized Ergal plugs, Personalised motorcycle cover

ELDOR Electronic Control Unit

The sound from that Termignoni exhaust will put the fear of God in you

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what INR 6 million (OTR) looks like in one photograph and on two wheels

Meet the MV Agusta F4 RC in this video. We also revved the motorcycle for your aural pleasure!

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve Timing system “D.O.H.C”, radial valve Total displacement 998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.) Compression ratio 13.4:1 Starting Electric Bore x stroke 79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.) Max. power- r.p.m. (at the crankshaft)** 158.0 kW (212 hp) at 13,600 r.p.m. 151.0 kW (205 hp)*** at 13,450 r.p.m. Max. torque – r.p.m. 115.0 Nm (11.7 kgm) at 9,300 r.p.m. Cooling system Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators Engine management system ntegrated ignition – injection system MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with eight injectors (4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni + 4 upper fuel injectors by Magneti Marelli with increased fuel flow). Engine control unit Eldor EM2.0, throttle body full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion- sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire – Torque control with four maps, Traction Control with eight levels of intervention with lean angle sensor – TSS Torque Shift System employing variable length intake runners Electronic quick-shift MV EAS 2.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Clutch Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Primary drive 48/82 GEAR RATIO First gear: Speed 14/37 Second gear: Speed 16/33 Third gear: Speed 18/31 Fourth gear: Speed 20/30 Fifth gear: Speed 22/29 Sixth gear: Speed 21/25 Final drive ratio 15/41 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Battery Li-po 12.8 V – 4.0 Ah DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Wheelbase 1430 mm (56.27 in.) Overall length 2115 mm (83.30 in.) Overall width 750 mm (29.51 in.) Saddle height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Min. ground clearance 115 mm (4.52 in.) Trail 100.4 mm (3.93 in.) Dry weight 175 kg (385.80 lbs.) – 183 kg (403.45 lbs.)*** Fuel tank capacity 17 l (4.49 U.S. gal.) PERFORMANCE Maximum speed* 302 km/h (187.65 mph) FRAME Type CrMo Steel tubular trellis Rear swing arm pivot plates material Aluminium alloy – Adjustable swingarm pivot height FRONT SUSPENSION Type Öhlins USD front fork, NIX 30 type with TIN coating on inner tubes, left compression and right rebound manual adjustment, top out spring Fork dia. 43 mm (1.69 in.) Fork travel 120 mm (4.72 in.) REAR SUSPENSION Type Öhlins progressive, TTX36 twin tube rear shock absorber with piggyback resevoir, compression and rebound adjusted with anodized aluminium adjustment knobs Single sided swing arm material Aluminium alloy Wheel travel 120 mm (4.72 in.) BRAKES Front brake Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange Brembo radial pump/level assembly Front brake caliper Brembo GP radial-type, single-piece with 4 pistons Ø 30 mm (Ø 1.18 in.) Rear brake Single steel disc with Ø 210 mm (Ø 8.27 in.) dia. Rear brake caliper Nissin with 4 pistons – Ø 25.4 mm (Ø 1.00 in.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) WHEELS Front: Material/size Forged aluminium alloy 3,50 ” x 17 ” Rear: Material/size Forged aluminium alloy 6,00 ” x 17 ” TYRES Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) FAIRING Material Carbon fiber and thermoplastic CONTENTS Steering damper Öhlins linear telescopic, manual adjustment Rider’s footpegs Adjustable height Exclusive features Light crankshaft – Cylinder head with new intake ducts – Magnesium engine covers Light pistons and rods – Titanium bolts, screws and fasteners – Limited Edition Kit racing parts SC Project Titanium exhaust pipe system with mapped ECU – Carbon fibre passenger seat cover – Anodizing aluminium caps for rear mirror seats – Dedicated bike cover Certificate of origin Environmental Standard Euro 3 Ex-Showroom Price INR 51 lakh

* Top speed attained on closed course.

** Limited power versions available on demand.

*** Street Version

MY 2017 – 09/01/17

