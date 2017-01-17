Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
MV Agusta F4 RC Pictorial Feature Image 1 750x380 Video and Images : MV Agusta F4 RC with 212 hp, Worth INR 60 Lakh OTR

Video and Images : MV Agusta F4 RC with 212 hp, Worth INR 60 Lakh OTR

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 17, 2017

To say that we have a thing for Italian machines would be a gross understatement. On top of our favorites list is the insanely beautiful MV Agusta line, closely followed by the wacky Bimotas. Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to lay our hands on the latter, and are looking intently at being able to ride one soon. The models from the former brand, however, have been within our reach and we have ridden some of the MV beauties to the hilt. Here’s a list of our MV Agusta motorcycle reviews:

MV Agusta F3 800 Review : Pretty Little Nuke

MV Agusta F4 R India Review :  Monumental Mayhem

MV Agusta Brutale 800 Review : Milanese bruiser

2017 couldn’t have started better with the MV Agusta F3 800 riding into the Motoroids’ garage. Then came the Bajaj Dominar which turned out to be a pleasant surprise. But nothing beats what came next. We had another date with the most exotic MV Agusta motorcycle, the ultra-rare F4 RC but this time around we only got to photograph the machine as it was already sold to a customer. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, RC in that name stands for Reparto Corse or ‘Racing Department’ in English.

The MV Agusta F4 itself is a stunning motorcycle. We got a chance to ride a slightly premium version of the litre-class motorcycle, the F4R back in 2016 and we’re yet to take a spin on the RR variant. The F4 RC then sits on the top of the chart of MV Agusta’s product list.

It’s indescribably beautiful and packs more power than the standard model. The F4 RC packs 205 hp of power at 13,450 rpm (212 hp on the kit version with exhaust system and ECU) and torque of 115 Nm at 9300 rpm. It is the most powerful, fastest and hardest hitting F4 ever built. The motorcycle is loaded with carbon fibre bits and its production run is limited to 250 examples, all of which have already been sold. One of the 250 examples, series number 91/250, has landed in India and will soon be shipped to Chennai to its owner.

The F4 RC comes with a beautiful box which comprises the gear to make it track ready, and more powerful than any other form of F4. Here’s what the big, beautiful box accompanying the F4 RC contains :

  • Termignoni exhaust system in titanium, with carbon fibre heat guard. This system entirely replaces the stock exhaust system and has twin outlets, as against the legendary quad exhaust setup on the stock motorcycle.
  • A custom, track oriented electronic control unit
  • Carbon fibre rear seat cowl for single-seater use
  • Quick-release tank cap
  • Red anodized Ergal plugs to be applied after removal of rear view mirrors
  • Certification demonstrating that each motorcycle belongs to a limited edition of just 250 units
  • Personalised motorcycle cover

Read a detailed report of the MV Agusta F4 RC here.

Check out the MV Agusta F4 RC in detailed images below:

Would you just look at it! The mesmerizing design wrapped in the AMG livery. Prettiest ladies in the room would crave for attention when this motorcycle is around

The finish, the paint quality and the detailing, as you’d expect, is a perfect example of Italian craftsmanship

This is also the last series of MV Agusta F4 motorcycles with AMG livery. Next time, it’d be wrapped in Motul branding. Here’s another one – treat your visual senses

The motorcycle has been put on strict diet by employing a series of components in magnesium alloy and carbon fibre. The engine here boasts Magnesium die casting.

With the kit installed, the quad-exhaust is replaced by the Termignoni exhaust system in titanium, with carbon fibre heat guard

Series number printed on the steering. This one’s 091/250

Would you just look at the finish on the cowl! That’s quality stuff

What’s inside that carbon fibre themed box with Italian flag highlights? Termignoni exhaust system, Dedicated control unit, Carbon fibre rear seat cowl, Quick-release tank cap, Red anodized Ergal plugs, Personalised motorcycle cover

ELDOR Electronic Control Unit

The sound from that Termignoni exhaust will put the fear of God in you

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what INR 6 million (OTR) looks like in one photograph and on two wheels

Meet the MV Agusta F4 RC in this video. We also revved the motorcycle for your aural pleasure!

Technical Specifications

ENGINE
TypeFour cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve
Timing system“D.O.H.C”, radial valve
Total displacement998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.)
Compression ratio13.4:1
StartingElectric
Bore x stroke79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.)
Max. power- r.p.m. (at the crankshaft)**158.0 kW (212 hp) at 13,600 r.p.m.

151.0 kW (205 hp)*** at 13,450 r.p.m.

Max. torque – r.p.m.115.0 Nm (11.7 kgm) at 9,300 r.p.m.
Cooling systemCooling with separated liquid and oil radiators
Engine management systemntegrated ignition – injection system MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with eight injectors (4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni + 4 upper fuel injectors by Magneti Marelli with increased fuel flow). Engine control unit Eldor EM2.0, throttle body full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion- sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire – Torque control with four maps, Traction Control with eight levels of intervention with lean angle sensor – TSS Torque Shift System employing variable length intake runners
Electronic quick-shiftMV EAS 2.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down)
ClutchWet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly
TransmissionCassette style; six speed, constant mesh
Primary drive48/82
GEAR RATIO
First gear: Speed14/37
Second gear: Speed16/33
Third gear: Speed18/31
Fourth gear: Speed20/30
Fifth gear: Speed22/29
Sixth gear: Speed21/25
Final drive ratio15/41
ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
Voltage12 V
Alternator350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
BatteryLi-po 12.8 V – 4.0 Ah
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Wheelbase1430 mm (56.27 in.)
Overall length2115 mm (83.30 in.)
Overall width750 mm (29.51 in.)
Saddle height830 mm (32.68 in.)
Min. ground clearance115 mm (4.52 in.)
Trail100.4 mm (3.93 in.)
Dry weight175 kg (385.80 lbs.) – 183 kg (403.45 lbs.)***
Fuel tank capacity17 l (4.49 U.S. gal.)
PERFORMANCE
Maximum speed*302 km/h (187.65 mph)
FRAME
TypeCrMo Steel tubular trellis
Rear swing arm pivot plates materialAluminium alloy – Adjustable swingarm pivot height
FRONT SUSPENSION
TypeÖhlins USD front fork, NIX 30 type with TIN coating on inner tubes, left compression and right rebound manual adjustment, top out spring
Fork dia.43 mm (1.69 in.)
Fork travel120 mm (4.72 in.)
REAR SUSPENSION
TypeÖhlins progressive, TTX36 twin tube rear shock absorber with piggyback resevoir, compression and rebound adjusted with anodized aluminium adjustment knobs
Single sided swing arm materialAluminium alloy
Wheel travel120 mm (4.72 in.)
BRAKES
Front brakeDouble floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange Brembo radial pump/level assembly
Front brake caliperBrembo GP radial-type, single-piece with 4 pistons Ø 30 mm (Ø 1.18 in.)
Rear brakeSingle steel disc with Ø 210 mm (Ø 8.27 in.) dia.
Rear brake caliperNissin with 4 pistons – Ø 25.4 mm (Ø 1.00 in.)
ABS SystemBosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation)
WHEELS
Front: Material/sizeForged aluminium alloy 3,50 ” x 17 ”
Rear: Material/sizeForged aluminium alloy 6,00 ” x 17 ”
TYRES
Front120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
Rear200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
FAIRING
MaterialCarbon fiber and thermoplastic
CONTENTS
Steering damperÖhlins linear telescopic, manual adjustment
Rider’s footpegsAdjustable height
Exclusive featuresLight crankshaft – Cylinder head with new intake ducts – Magnesium engine covers Light pistons and rods – Titanium bolts, screws and fasteners – Limited Edition
Kit racing partsSC Project Titanium exhaust pipe system with mapped ECU – Carbon fibre passenger seat cover – Anodizing aluminium caps for rear mirror seats – Dedicated bike cover Certificate of origin
Environmental StandardEuro 3
Ex-Showroom PriceINR 51 lakh

* Top speed attained on closed course.

** Limited power versions available on demand.

*** Street Version

MY 2017 – 09/01/17

Here is the detailed image gallery of the MV Agusta F4 RC

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    New Moto G5 Plus could arrive at MWC Next Month

    New Shock! Reliance Jio to launch 4G Feature Phones with Apps, Cameras and Free Calling at Rs.999 and Rs.1500!

    The creator of 'Android' is now creating his own Smartphone

    The Indian Navy has reasons to believe that Pakistan's 'Babur' missile was test fired from a photoshop lab