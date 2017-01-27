These Custom Made Bajaj Dominar 400 Accessories Bring Out The Tourer In It

While the Dominar 400 has genuine touring credentials, Bajaj Auto is yet to announce any official accessories that back the same. Fret not, as Sahyadri Moto has you covered. They’ve come up with a bunch of accessories for the Dominar 400 that bring out the tourer in it.

The list of accessories include:

– Shad SH39 with custom top rack and saddle stays

– Custom crash guard with frame sliders

– Windshield with custom bracket and integrated mobile mount

– Number plate relocation

– 2 x 18 watt auxiliary LED lights

These accessories will hopefully make the Dominar 400 and its rider gobble up the miles with more ease. TheDominar 400 is not the only motorcycle that Sahyadri has created accessories for. They have designed accessories for the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F, the KTM Duke 390 & 200 twins, the TVS Apache, and the Royal Enfield range.

The Dominar 400 is powered by a KTM dervied, 373.3 triple spark, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine good for 35 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Other highlights include a full-LED headlamp, a slipper clutch, twin-channel ABS, and a fully digital, split instrument cluster.

While the Dominar 400 starts at INR 1.36 lakhs (ex-showroom price for non-ABS variant), there’s no word on how much these accessories by Sahyadri Moto cost.