Kia Expands Seltos Range With New GTX(O) And X-Line(O) Variants In India

If you thought the Kia Seltos had already received every important feature, Kia has now taken another step. The company has expanded the SUV lineup by introducing the new GTX(O) and X-Line(O) variants. These versions sit at the top of the range and add more safety equipment, connected technology and convenience features while keeping the same familiar design and engine choices.
The update also comes after the Seltos earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making the SUV an even stronger option for buyers looking for a premium midsize SUV.
Kia Seltos GTX(O) And X-Line(O) Price
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|GTX(O) Turbo Petrol DCT
|Rs 21.57 lakh
|GTX(O) Diesel AT
|Rs 21.82 lakh
|X-Line(O) Turbo Petrol DCT
|Rs 21.57 lakh
|X-Line(O) Diesel AT
|Rs 21.82 lakh
The standard Kia Seltos range continues to start from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
More Safety Features Added
One of the biggest updates is the new ADAS F+ package. The SUV now offers 28 advanced driver assistance features, making it one of the most feature-rich models in its segment.
New additions include:
- Front Collision Avoidance Assist for junction crossing
- Front Collision Avoidance during lane changes
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control
- Smart Cruise Control for curves and speed zones
- Highway Driving Assist
These features work with the existing safety package to provide extra support during highway and city driving.
Cabin Gets More Premium Equipment
The new variants also receive several comfort and technology upgrades.
Some of the key features are:
- Head-Up Display with windshield projection
- Built-in navigation
- Smart Air Purifier with AQI display
- Front and rear smart dashcam
- Rain-sensing wipers
- One-touch auto up and down function for all four windows
- Digital Key
- Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 85 connected car features
- Voice commands that support multiple Indian regional languages
These additions make everyday driving more convenient while adding a more premium feel inside the cabin.
Same Engine Choices Continue
Kia has not made any changes under the bonnet.
Buyers can choose from:
- 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic
- 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox
The new GTX(O) and X-Line(O) are available only with these automatic powertrain options.
X-Line(O) Gets Exclusive Styling
While both variants share the same equipment list, the X-Line(O) keeps its unique styling package.
It comes with:
- Matte Graphite exterior colour option
- Black exterior elements
- Black 18-inch alloy wheels
- Black and green leatherette cabin theme
These changes give the SUV a sportier appearance without changing its mechanical setup.
Kia Says Customer Demand Remains Strong
According to Kia India, the Seltos continues to record monthly sales of over 10,000 units. The company says customer demand has remained steady since the latest generation was introduced. Kia has also stated that the new variants bring together higher safety, better connectivity and additional convenience features while expanding the choices available to buyers.