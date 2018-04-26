TVS Continues To Lead Customer Satisfaction With Two-Wheeler After-Sales Service

Although vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) place a strong focus on executing service quality-related processes, such as work done right the first time and washing the vehicle after servicing, these processes alone do not necessarily correspond to the highest levels of customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2018 India Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index (2WCSI) Study, SM.

Among the 88% of two-wheeler owners who were provided with these two service quality processes during their most recent service visit, satisfaction is 764 points (on a 1,000-point scale), which is 16 points higher than the industry average.

Overall satisfaction among customers who were provided with key service quality processes, supported by relevant communication activities within the optimum time parameters, is 799 points, which is 51 points higher than industry average.

The following are additional key findings of the study:

Scheduling service improves satisfaction: Instances of customers scheduling their service visit through a prior appointment have increased to 31% in 2018 from 20% in 2016. Satisfaction is higher among customers who schedule an appointment for servicing than among those who drop by the service dealer without an appointment (768 vs. 738, respectively).

Comfort and connectivity key at service facility: Among the various facilities available in the service outlet, internet access and an air-conditioned waiting area have the highest positive impact on customer satisfaction.

Competitive pressure from non-authorized network: Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) customers indicate having visited a non-authorized service network within 24 months of vehicle ownership. Manufacturers can retain more of these customers in the authorized network by providing a richer experience. Among customers who are highly satisfied with the authorized network (overall satisfaction score of 855 points or higher), the defection rate to a non-authorized network drops to 12%.

Study Rankings

TVS ranks highest in customer satisfaction for the third consecutive year, with a score of 784, performing particularly well in all five factors. Royal Enfield ranks second with a score of 749. Overall customer satisfaction with two-wheeler after-sales service is 748. In the two-wheeler segments, the overall satisfaction score averages 746 for scooters and 749 for motorcycles.

The 2018 India 2WCSI Study is based on evaluations from 7,436 two-wheeler owners in 45 cities across India. These owners purchased a new two-wheeler between November 2015 and March 2017 and had a service experience within three months of evaluation. The study was fielded from November 2017 to March 2018.

The study, now in its third year, measures customer satisfaction with the after-sales service experience at OEM-authorized service centers during the first 12-24 months of ownership. The study examines overall satisfaction in five factors (listed in order of importance): vehicle pick-up (22%); service advisor (21%); service quality (20%); service facility (19%); and service initiation (18%). Overall customer satisfaction is measured on a 1,000-point scale.