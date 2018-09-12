Tata Tiago NRG Walkaround and First Impressions

Tata Motors, today, announced the launch of it’s the newest addition to its range, the Tiago NRG. Tata has decided to extend the Tiago brand with an all-new SUV inspired vehicle, labeled as an “Urban Toughroader”. The NRG is short for “Energy”, that being the whole vibe that Tata is introducing this car with, given it’s rather energetic and outdoor purpose. The ground clearance on the Tiago NRG is 180mm and a suspension system that’s tuned for rough roads, which should grant it better offroad-ability while being sufficient to take on dirt trails. Tata has also dressed this car with additional body cladding and skid plates to further enhance its rugged appeal. The NRG gets squircle wheel arches that house dual-tone four spoke wheels, it also gets black roof rails that add a little bit more flare to this toughroader design.

Coming to the interior of the NRG, it gets a full black interior with orange highlights, while the seats come with extra side bolstering and come finished in a denim-inspired fabric. In terms of storage Tata has provided it with a cooled glove box along with a boot capacity of 242 liters. As for infotainment, the Tiago NRG gets a 5” touchscreen infotainment system by Harman as seen on the Tiago. Somethings that’s quite a lovely addition is the 8 speaker sound system (4 speakers & 4 tweeters) which is a first in class and sure to add to the acoustic experience. The infotainment also gets 3D Navi maps that also have offline navigation.



When it comes to safety and convenience, Tata has equipped the NRG with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, Corner Stability Control, Reverse parking assist, a rear wiper, electric steering, follow-me-home headlamps, and a driver seatbelt reminder as standard. The Tiago NRG is a handsome and purposeful looking car that looks like it can handle itself when the going gets tough. The Tiago NRG is powered by the same engines that do duty on the Tiago, that being the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and the 1.05L Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol motor makes 85 Bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque, while the diesel puts out 70 Bhp of power and 140 Nm of torque, both of these motors come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It will come in 3 attractive color options – Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White, with dual tone infinity black roof and roof rails. Available on sale from today, the Tiago NRG is priced at INR. 5.49 Lakhs for the petrol version and INR 6.38 Lakhs for the diesel version, ex-showroom Mumbai.