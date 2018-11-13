VIDEO: The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Its Journey Until Now

Resuscitation is a challenging task. Especially in times like these, where something that has to exist, must comply with all things modern and at the same time, has to also stay true to its roots. However, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 walks that thin line with finesse and how. About to be launched in India tomorrow, the 2018 Interceptor is a rebirth of the brand name which first took form in the year 1960 as the Interceptor 700. Production continued until 1970, and within that time, a 750cc model took shape too.

That bike too employed a 692cc/736cc parallel-twin, which were the company’s biggest engines fitted on a motorcycle at that time. In this video, the original stands with pride in the background while its story is being narrated in great detail. Take a Look.

And there’s a story about the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 too. One which talks about rebellion and the want to break free. Watch it in the video above.