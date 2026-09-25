Tata Aeris Launched At Rs 5.29 Lakh, Gets New Design And More Features | Watch Our Full Walkaround Video!

Following immense anticipation driven by multiple official teasers, Tata Motors has officially launched the all-new Tata Aeris subcompact sedan. Serving as the direct successor to the Tigor nameplate in the brand’s private car lineup, the Aeris arrives with a extensively refreshed exterior, a thoroughly redesigned cabin, and premium safety upgrades. Introductory prices for the updated sedan start at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Aeris Price And Variants
The Aeris is sold in five trims called Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished. It is available with both petrol and CNG powertrains, along with manual and AMT gearbox options.
|Variant
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AMT
|CNG MT
|CNG AMT
|Smart
|Rs 5.29 lakh
|–
|Rs 6.29 lakh
|–
|Pure
|Rs 6.14 lakh
|Rs 6.69 lakh
|Rs 7.14 lakh
|Rs 7.69 lakh
|Pure+
|Rs 6.74 lakh
|Rs 7.29 lakh
|Rs 7.74 lakh
|Rs 8.29 lakh
|Creative
|Rs 7.49 lakh
|Rs 8.04 lakh
|Rs 8.49 lakh
|Rs 9.04 lakh
|Accomplished
|Rs 8.19 lakh
|Rs 8.74 lakh
|Rs 9.19 lakh
|Rs 9.74 lakh
The Tata Aeris now ranges from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh, ex-showroom. The AMT option is available from the Pure trim onwards with both petrol and CNG engines, while the base Smart variant is offered only with the manual gearbox.
The starting price is lower than the outgoing Tigor, which was priced from Rs 5.70 lakh. However, the top-end Aeris is more expensive than the Tigor’s previous Rs 9.10 lakh top price.
Bookings for the sedan are open. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from October 11.
The Aeris is meant for private buyers, while fleet customers will continue to get the Xpres.
Exterior Gets A Fresh Look
The Aeris looks quite different from the Tigor. The front gets slim LED headlamps, a gloss-black grille and a redesigned bumper with LED fog lamps. The lighting design gives the sedan a sharper appearance.
From the side, there are new alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, chrome door handles and wheel-arch cladding. The familiar notchback-style roof shape has been retained.
At the back, Tata has added connected LED tail lamps, a roof spoiler and a redesigned bumper. The number plate and reverse lamp sit lower on the bumper.
Dimensions:
- Length: 3,995mm
- Width: 1,684mm
- Height: 1,532mm
- Wheelbase: 2,450mm
- Ground clearance: 170mm
The Aeris gets six exterior colours: Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Dandeli Drizzle, Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Dune Glow. Dual-tone versions with a black roof are also available.
Cabin Gets A Major Update
Step inside and the Aeris has a cabin layout closer to the latest Tiago. The lighter beige and cream theme makes the dashboard look different from the old Tigor. The equipment list includes:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Digital driver display
- Wireless phone charger
- Ventilated front seats
- Leatherette upholstery
- Automatic climate control
- Cruise control
- Push-button start
- Auto-folding ORVMs
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- 65W USB-C charging
- Rotary gear selector
Higher variants also get a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring. Tata has added a dashcam function using the surround-view cameras, along with a sentry recording mode.
Rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders. The boot capacity stands at 419 litres for the petrol model.
Safety Features
Six airbags are standard across the range. Other safety equipment includes three-point seatbelts with reminders, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts.
Higher variants add ESC, hill-hold assist, TPMS, rain-sensing wipers, rollover mitigation and a 360-degree camera.
The CNG version also gets a leak detection system.
Powertain options
Under the hood, the Tata Aeris is powered by a familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated Revotron engine, available in two fuel configurations:
Petrol:
- Maximum Power: 86 PS
- Peak Torque: 113 Nm
- Transmission Options: 5-speed Manual (MT) and 5-speed Automated Manual (AMT)
CNG:
- Maximum Power: 76 PS
- Peak Torque: 97 Nm
- Transmission Options: 5-speed Manual (MT) and 5-speed Automated Manual (AMT)
The CNG model uses Tata’s twin-cylinder layout. The petrol engine is also available with the CNG option across most trims.
Tata says the engines have been recalibrated for better driveability and efficiency. The company has indicated around 16 kmpl in real-world use for the petrol version.
Rivals
The Tata Aeris enters the same space as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. Its combination of petrol, CNG and AMT options gives buyers several configurations to choose from.
The new sedan also brings a fresh cabin, more equipment and a lower starting price than the Tigor it replaces. It will be interesting to see how buyers respond once deliveries begin.