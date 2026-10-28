Hyundai Bayon First Walkaround Review: A Closer Look at the New SUV!

The new Hyundai Bayon has a few interesting things to talk about, from its bold exterior styling and spacious cabin to the large dual-screen setup and feature list. We recently got a chance to check out this new SUV in person, and our first walkaround gave us a closer look at what Hyundai has brought to the table.
Here is what stands out about the Bayon, including its design, features, engine and practicality.
Exterior Design and Dimensions
The Hyundai Bayon measures 4.22 metres in length and has a fairly wide stance. Its design is different from the Venue, with a flatter front, distinctive lighting and a more substantial appearance.
At the front, the SUV gets twin-projector LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and a Hyundai logo placed on the bonnet. The bumper uses piano-black detailing, while the front parking sensors and camera are part of the equipment package.
Some of the exterior details include:
- 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive design.
- Rounded wheel arches with contrasting cladding.
- Bridge-type roof rails and a shark-fin antenna.
- A panoramic sunroof.
- Inverted-L-shaped tail-lamps.
- A rear-view camera and a high-mounted stop lamp.
The rear has a broad appearance, with straight styling lines across the tailgate. The floating-roof effect is particularly noticeable on the dual-tone version.
The Bayon also gets 205 mm of ground clearance. Its wheelbase is only 10 mm shorter than that of the Creta, while the vehicle is wider than the larger SUV, according to the walkaround.
Cabin Features and Technology
The dashboard is one of the main talking points inside the Bayon. It gets two 12.3-inch screens, one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system. Their curved, connected appearance gives the dashboard a modern look.
The infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Hyundai Bluelink connected-car technology. The SUV also features a generative AI voice assistant on the top variant.
Hyundai’s system includes around 500 embedded voice commands across six languages. These commands can work without an internet connection. Generative AI commands use server connectivity and allow more conversational requests, including assistance with travel planning.
Other cabin features include:
- A Bose 7+1 speaker audio system with a subwoofer.
- Ambient lighting.
- Automatic climate control with physical adjustment buttons.
- Wireless phone charging and USB Type-C ports.
- Paddle shifters with the iVT automatic transmission.
- An electronic parking brake and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.
- A dashcam and a panoramic sunroof, depending on the variant.
The dashboard uses a mix of textured surfaces, fabric detailing and hard plastics. While the material quality is not soft throughout, the layout includes physical controls for commonly used functions.
Rear Seat Space and Boot Capacity
The Bayon offers more cabin space than the smaller Venue, particularly for rear passengers. Getting into the back seat is easy, and there is useful knee room and space for passengers to place their feet.
The rear seats have a two-step recline adjustment and an armrest with twin cupholders. Rear AC vents, a Type-C charging socket and a 12V power outlet are also available.
Headroom could be a concern for taller passengers. The boot has a claimed capacity of 505 litres, although this measurement extends above the luggage cover level. The SUV also gets 60:40 split rear seats and a proper spare wheel.
Engine, Transmission and Performance
Hyundai offers the Bayon with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque and is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an iVT automatic transmission.
The absence of a turbo-petrol engine or diesel option may matter to buyers who want stronger performance or more engine choices. Although it has been officially confirmed that a factory-fitted CNG version of the Bayon is slated for release in January 2027
Safety and Driver Assistance
The Bayon gets six airbags as standard, along with a range of safety equipment. Select variants offer Level 2 ADAS with 23 driver-assistance functions.
Other equipment includes a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and an electronic parking brake. Hyundai has also highlighted the vehicle’s safety engineering, although the crash-test rating is yet to be announced.
Hyundai Bayon Price and Verdict
The Hyundai Bayon is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 18.15 lakh, ex-showroom. Its equipment list, cabin space and ground clearance make it worth considering, particularly for buyers who want a feature-rich petrol SUV.
However, the naturally aspirated engine and the lack of a conventional torque-converter automatic may influence the buying decision. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is another model worth comparing before making a final choice.
The Hyundai Bayon offers generous equipment, useful cabin space and good ground clearance. As said, its naturally aspirated engine options may disappoint some buyers. A proper drive will help us understand its ride quality, engine response and real-world performance.