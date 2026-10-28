VinFast VF5 Spied Testing in India of Expected 2027 Launch

VinFast is preparing to enter India’s highly competitive affordable electric vehicle segment, with the compact VF5 poised to be its next critical milestone. The electric crossover has recently been spotted undergoing road tests across the country, following a design patent filing for its facelifted version in India. Slated for an anticipated 2027 launch, the VF5 is expected to arrive with a competitive starting price of approximately Rs 12 lakh.
Design Evolution: What Does the Facelifted VF5 Look Like?
The facelift brings changes to the front and rear sections. The closed front grille stretches across the width of the car, while the revised lighting elements feature sharper shapes and sit lower on the bumper. A slim lower grille with horizontal slats is also visible.
The V-shaped trim on the bonnet continues to be part of the design. Higher variants could get an illuminated version, although this has not been confirmed.
At the sides, the overall shape appears familiar. The circular wheel arches, blacked-out pillars, body-coloured door handles and dual-tone ORVMs are expected to continue. New alloy wheel designs are visible, while additional colour options are possible.
The rear gets a full-width lighting arrangement that combines the tail lamps and turn indicators with an LED light bar. The boot lid features VINFAST lettering and V-shaped trim, while the bumper has a simpler design than before.
Interior Overhaul: A Major Cabin Update
Spy images of the facelifted VF5 tested overseas show a larger, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard has a more upright layout, and the steering wheel has been redesigned with a two-spoke, yoke-style shape.
Other changes include an updated centre console, cupholders and a rotary drive selector. The cabin appears to have a black finish, possibly with dark grey elements. Leatherette upholstery could replace the fabric seats offered on the current international model.
The new layout could also do away with the traditional instrument console, with its functions shifted to the infotainment screen. However, the final equipment list for India is yet to be announced.
Battery, Range and Dimensions
The international VF5 is offered with different battery and motor combinations depending on the market. Its specifications for India have not been confirmed.
|Specification
|International model
|Length
|3,967 mm
|Width
|1,723 mm
|Height
|Around 1,579 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,514 mm
|Ground clearance
|160 mm
|Boot space
|260 litres
|Battery options
|29.6 kWh and 37.23 kWh
|Motor output
|Around 95 bhp or 136 bhp
|Claimed range
|268 km or 326 km (NEDC)
The Indonesian version uses a 29.6 kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor producing 90 hp and 135 Nm. Its claimed range is 268 km. Other markets get a 37.23 kWh battery, 136 hp and a claimed range of 326 km.
Expected Price and Rivals
The VF5 could be positioned below the VF6 and VF7 in VinFast’s Indian range. Its expected price of around Rs 12 lakh could put it against electric cars such as the Tata Punch EV and Tata Nexon EV, depending on the final variant prices. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV could also be a rival.
VinFast currently assembles its Indian models at its Thoothukudi plant using completely knocked-down kits. Local content is estimated at around 15%, and the company has reportedly engaged more than 300 Indian suppliers as it works to increase localisation.
Higher local sourcing could help control manufacturing costs. However, VinFast has not confirmed the VF5’s India-specific battery, range, features or pricing.
With road testing underway and a patent filed, the VF5 could reach Indian showrooms in 2027. More details are expected closer to its launch.