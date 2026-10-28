Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Debuts: 1,079PS Mid-Engined Hybrid Unleashed!

Driving a supercar with the roof removed brings a different experience, especially when it can reach speeds usually associated with closed-roof models. Aston Martin has officially unveiled the Valhalla Spider, an open-top evolution of its pioneering mid-engined hybrid supercar. The Spider pairs a removable roof configuration with revised aerodynamics and the same sophisticated three-motor hybrid powertrain found in the Valhalla Coupe. The hypercar is scheduled to make its global debut at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, with initial customer deliveries slated to begin in the third quarter of 2027.
Aston Martin Valhalla Spider: Engine and Performance
The Spider uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with three electric motors. The combined output is 1,079PS and 1,100Nm of torque.
Key performance figures include:
- Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors
- Power: 1,079PS combined
- Torque: 1,100Nm
- Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic
- Drive: All-wheel drive
- 0-100km/h: 2.5 seconds
- Top speed: 350km/h
- Dry weight: 1,680kg with lightweight options
The V8 produces 828PS and 868Nm, while the electric motors add another 251PS. Two motors power the front wheels, while the third works with the V8 to drive the rear wheels. The car also gets four driving modes: Sport, Sport+, Race and EV.
Removable Roof and Aerodynamics
A black fabric roof comes as standard in most markets, while an optional carbon-fibre hard-top can be specified. When running with the fabric roof in place, the top speed is electronically limited to 200 km/h. The hard-top allows the car to reach 350km/h, and the Spider can achieve the same speed with the roof removed.
A wind deflector manages airflow around the occupants. It can be folded into three sections and stored in 15-litre compartments built into the side sills. The roof scoop sits 35mm higher than on the Coupe to maintain the engine’s air supply.
The active aerodynamics and electronic stability control have also been recalibrated. In Race mode, the car generates more than 600kg of downforce at 241km/h with the roof fitted.
Design, Cabin and Equipment
The Spider retains the carbon-fibre structure developed with Aston Martin Performance Technologies, the consulting arm of the brand’s Formula 1 team. It also gets adaptive Bilstein dampers, pushrod double-wishbone front suspension and standard carbon-ceramic brakes.
- Frameless dihedral doors with revised opening mechanisms
- 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged wheels
- Standard carbon-fibre Touring seats
- Two 10.25-inch digital displays
- Digital rear-view mirror and wireless Apple CarPlay
- Optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
Buyers can also choose personalised paint finishes, carbon-fibre trims and custom liveries. Despite its track-focused DNA, a comprehensive suite of safety tech comes standard, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver monitoring system.
Conclusion
The Aston Martin Valhalla Spider combines open-top driving with a 1,079PS hybrid powertrain and extensive aerodynamic technology. While Aston Martin has confirmed its production and delivery timelines, official pricing matrices and the final global production volume limits remain undisclosed for now.
Specifications table
|Specification
|Aston Martin Valhalla Spider
|Engine
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|Electric motors
|Three
|Battery capacity
|6.1kWh
|Combined output
|1,079PS
|Combined torque
|1,100Nm
|Gearbox
|8-speed DCT
|Acceleration, 0-100km/h
|2.5 seconds
|Top speed
|350km/h
|Dry weight
|1,680kg
|Length
|4,728mm
|Width, including ORVMs
|2,208mm
|Height
|1,233mm
|Wheelbase
|2,760mm
|Front/rear brakes
|410mm / 390mm carbon-ceramic discs
|Downforce
|More than 600kg at 241km/h, roof fitted
|Global deliveries
|Q3 2027