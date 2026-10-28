Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch

Earlier this month, Harley-Davidson teased the Sprint 440 and gave us the first look at its new cruiser. Now, the motorcycle has been spotted without camouflage, giving a much better idea of what the production version will look like. The new bike will be the third motorcycle developed under the Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp partnership.
The Sprint 440 uses the same basic mechanical package as the X440 family, but its design is quite different. It has a lower stance, a larger-looking front wheel, a different fuel tank and a more relaxed riding position.
Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: What the spy images show
The motorcycle has a long and low profile, which is one of the main differences from the X440 and X440 T. Harley-Davidson has used a rounded fuel tank with a traditional shape. The tank also carries Harley-Davidson lettering with an orange-bordered graphic, while Sprint branding can be seen on the side panel.
The bike has also been seen in different colours, including blue, grey and red.
Some of the main design details are:
- Handlebar: Raised and pulled back for a relaxed riding position
- Seat: Scooped single-piece unit with a raised pillion section
- Footpegs: Positioned slightly forward compared to the X440
- Fuel tank: Rounded, teardrop-style design
- Front: Circular headlamp with surrounding trim and separate indicators
- Rear: Compact tail lamp with separate turn indicators
- Exhaust: New design with a metallic heat shield
- Wheels: Alloy wheels with machined detailing
The seat appears lower than the one on the X440s. The rear subframe has also been redesigned to suit the new seat and cruiser layout. The rear shock absorbers appear to sit further back on the swingarm.
Different hardware for the cruiser
The Sprint 440 still uses a familiar chassis layout, but several parts appear to have been changed. At the front, there is an upside-down fork, while the rear uses twin shock absorbers. Disc brakes are fitted at both ends and an ABS ring can be seen on the front wheel.
The motorcycle also gets a fatter-looking rear tyre. The front wheel appears noticeably larger in proportion to the rear, although the exact wheel and tyre sizes have not been confirmed yet.
The rake, trail and wheelbase are also expected to be different from the X440 because of the new frame setup and riding position.
Instrument console and controls
A circular instrument console is mounted in the centre of the handlebar. It looks similar to the unit used on the X440 range, although the display itself could be different.
The switchgear also appears to have a revised layout, with fewer buttons visible on the switch cubes.
It is not yet confirmed whether the Sprint 440 will get ride-by-wire. If it does, the motorcycle could also receive features such as riding modes and traction control, similar to the X440 T.
Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 engine details
The Sprint 440 is expected to use the same 440cc single-cylinder engine found in the X440 and X440 T. It is an air- and oil-cooled motor paired with a six-speed gearbox.
|Specification
|Harley-Davidson Sprint 440
|Engine
|440cc, single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Air and oil cooled
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Expected power
|27bhp
|Expected torque
|38Nm
|Front suspension
|USD fork
|Rear suspension
|Twin shocks
|Brakes
|Disc brakes front and rear
|ABS
|Expected
|Manufacturing
|Hero MotoCorp, India
On the X440, the engine produces 27bhp at 6,000rpm and 38Nm at 4,000rpm. The exact output figures for the Sprint 440 have not been confirmed yet.
There could also be changes to the sprocket sizes or engine tuning. A cruiser usually needs stronger response at lower speeds, so the gearing may be adjusted for this motorcycle. The different exhaust canister could also give the Sprint 440 a different exhaust note.
Launch and positioning
The Sprint 440 is expected to make its global debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan on November 3. An India launch is expected towards the end of this year.
The existing X440 starts at Rs 2.35 lakh, while the X440 T sits higher in the range at Rs 2.86 lakh, ex-showroom. The Sprint 440 is expected to be positioned somewhere around this range, although its final price has not been announced.
The motorcycle will be manufactured in India by Hero MotoCorp as part of the Harley-Davidson-Hero partnership.