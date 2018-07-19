Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter Launched, Priced at Rs 68,000 Ex-Delhi – Images, Features and Specs

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has launched the Burgman Street 125 scooter, which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and was much awaited. A mini-me version of the famous Burgman series of big scooters, the Burgman Street 125 has its large dimensions and distinctive styling as its USPs. The new 125cc scooter has been priced at INR 68,000 ex-showroom Delhi.

In terms of specs, the scooter is powered by a 14cc single cylinder, SOHC 2-valve engine. The peak power output is 8.7PS@7000 rpm and 10.2rpm@5000 rpm. The scooter gets front discs, while conventional drums do duty at the rear. Suspension duties are taken care of by a twin telescopic unit up front and a hydraulic system at the rear. Wheel size up front is 12 inches and is shod with 90 section rubber, while at the rear you have a 10 inch wheel with 90 section tyre.

Suzuki is also touting its SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology, that supposedly offers an optimal fuel-efficiency without compromising on power or performance. The CBS on new BURGMAN STREET enables operation of both brakes from the left brake lever helping in maintaining a good balance between front and rear brake forces.

The Burgman Street has been styled keeping the premium segment customer in mind, though its styling has been polarizing and onlookers have contrasting opinions about its looks. The Burgman Street gets an all-LED illumination setup, comprising the headlight, position lamp and tail lamp. The styling of the scooter has also apparently been done to enhance its visibility in the night. further, in terms of styling, the scooter gets chrome accents on front and rear body parts to underline its premium positioning.

In terms of ergonomics, the Burgman Street is designed to offer comfort, more than a sporty riding experience. The scooter features flexible foot-position to reduce fatigue and is claimed to offer best in class riding experience. It comes with a multifunction full-digital instrument panel with a digital clock, fuel gauge, oil change indicator and a dual trip meter.

The body mounted windscreen adopted from the design of international BURGMAN series is claimed to reduce the wind blast by improving the aerodynamics. The seat on the scooter is long, and has been paid special attention to ensure stability and comfort for long distances.

In terms of utility, the Burgman Street gets a convenient and secured lid equipped front pocket with standard fitment of DC socket & USB charger as accessory. The under seat storage of the scooter is 21.51 litres, which is par for the class, though it would still not fit a full face helmet. The new BURGMAN STREET is available in three colours – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Glass sparkle black and Pearl Mirage White.

Speaking at the launch of BURGMAN STREL1 . Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said. “The BURGMAN STREFT creates a new category of scooters in India, focussing on the concept of advanced luxury riding. We are committed to offering premium, innovative and world class products to customers. By bringing in the unique exposure of Suzuki’s international BURGMAN heritage, we believe that the BURGMAN STREET will be a ‘Special One’. in this segment that will herald a new era of luxury scooter riding in India”