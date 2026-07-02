ZF Group India Bags Three Government-Backed Test System Orders

Vehicle testing is becoming more important as India brings stronger safety rules and faster EV adoption. In a remarkable step, ZF Group India has secured three separate orders from government-backed automotive testing agencies for advanced testing systems. The projects include battery testing, tyre testing and e-axle testing, making this the company’s first multi-order win of this kind in the country.
These agencies work under the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Government of India. The latest orders strengthen ZF’s presence in India’s growing vehicle testing and certification ecosystem.
Order Details At A Glance
|Testing Area
|Purpose
|Battery Testing
|Checks battery safety, durability and performance
|Tyre Testing
|Measures rolling resistance, balance and tyre quality
|E-Axle Testing
|Tests electric and conventional drivetrain systems
ZF also said its testing solutions have strong local content under the Government’s Make in India programme. Globally, the company’s transmission test systems have already been used to test more than 100 million transmissions.
Battery Testing Covers Every Stage
Electric vehicle batteries must pass several checks before reaching customers. ZF’s battery testing systems are designed to examine every important stage.
The systems support:
- Cell, module and battery pack testing
- Performance and endurance testing
- Environmental and mechanical testing
- End-of-line production validation
- Compliance with UL, IEC, UN, IS and LV124 standards
These checks help manufacturers make sure every battery pack meets quality requirements before leaving the production line.
Tyre Testing Supports New Safety Rules
Tyres play a major role in vehicle safety because they are the only part touching the road. ZF’s Tyre Efficiency Tester is designed to measure rolling resistance and several other important parameters.
The testing platform also supports:
- Motorcycles
- Passenger vehicles
- Light commercial vehicles
- Heavy commercial vehicles
The company says more than 500 million tyres are tested every year using ZF tyre testing systems across different markets worldwide.
E-Axle And Powertrain Testing
ZF will also supply advanced e-mobility test benches. These systems can test both traditional transmissions and electric drivetrains.
The modular setup includes precision measurement equipment, automation systems, frequency converters and flexible configurations for different powertrain applications.
Speaking on the development, Akash Passey, President, ZF Group India, said the selection by three independent government-backed agencies reflects the company’s testing expertise and understanding of India’s evolving certification requirements. Thomas Trebitsch, Vice President, ZF Test Systems and Testing, added that the company is bringing its global experience to support the country’s growing focus on vehicle safety and testing