Revolt RVX Launched In India At Rs 1.24 Lakh With 160km Claimed Range And 90kmph Top Speed

Buying an electric motorcycle today is no longer just about saving fuel. Riders also expect better performance, useful features and a practical riding range. Revolt has now added another option to its portfolio with the launch of the new RVX, which sits between the company’s existing models and brings a stronger motor, a new display and several convenience features.
The new Revolt RVX carries an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.24 lakh, including PM E-DRIVE incentives.
Revolt RVX Price
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Revolt RVX
|Rs 1.24 lakh*
*Introductory price including applicable PM E-DRIVE incentives.
Motor, Battery And Performance
The RVX uses a new 4kW mid-drive PMSM motor that develops a peak output of 5.3kW. The motor is paired with a chain drive and delivers a claimed 230Nm of torque at the rear wheel. According to Revolt, the electric motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.9 seconds.
A new Boost mode helps the bike reach its claimed top speed of 90kmph. The mode briefly unlocks the motorcycle’s full performance before automatically switching back to Sport mode when required. Riders also get Eco, City and Sport riding modes for different road conditions.
Power comes from a 3.24kWh removable NMC battery pack. On a full charge, Revolt claims an IDC-certified range of 160km. Using a fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in around 80 minutes.
Features
Revolt has equipped the RVX with several connected and convenience features.
Some of the key highlights include:
- 3.5-inch IP67-rated PMVA display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- OTA software updates
- Call and message alerts
- Geo-fencing
- Vehicle locator
- Hill hold assist
- Reverse mode
- Walk assist
- Keyless ignition
- Immobiliser
Suspension And Hardware
The motorcycle is fitted with USD front forks and a rear monoshock suspension setup. It continues with disc brakes at both ends along with CBS for braking support.
The overall styling follows Revolt’s familiar electric motorcycle design, while the new model adds fresh equipment and improved performance.
Colour Options
Buyers can choose the RVX in three colour choices:
- Pearl Black
- Electric Blue
- Eclipse Red
Where Does It Sit?
The RVX joins Revolt’s growing electric motorcycle range and is positioned between the RV BlazeX and RV400 BRZ. It offers quicker acceleration, a slightly longer claimed riding range and a larger feature list, giving buyers another option in the brand’s lineup.