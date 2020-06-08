Your Maruti Suzuki Car Got Damaged in the Cyclone? The Manufacturer Has Your Back!

A few days ago, Coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat were hit by cyclone ‘Nisarga’. According to the reports, the damage wasn’t as much as it was predicted but there was some damage anyway. Most of it was due to the uprooting of trees and the damage caused by them. Many vehicles were damaged too, especially the ones which were parked in the open or under the shade of a tree.

In an effort to help heavy cyclone-hit customers across Maharashtra and Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki India has promptly reached out to the customers with precautionary steps to prevent car damage. More than 6 lakh SMSes have been sent to inform customers about preventive measures, which would help them to protect their vehicles from aggravating the damage.

More details

Maruti Suzuki has actioned series of measures for helping customers. These include:

Proactive measures at workshops to prevent damages to cars Quick Support through Maruti On-Road Service (MOS) teams have been kept ready Assigning area-wise Service Managers to help customers in distress The mobile numbers of Service Managers are being shared with the customers in their respective areas, so that the customers can directly reach out for any assistance Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless 24×7 services Inventory of spare parts have been strengthened to prevent any shortage and offer quick service Additional car repair manpower identified and kept on standby to be deployed to the affected workshops from nearby workshops of dealer Additionally, the Company has tied up with insurance firms for quick disposal of claims Loaner cars/tie-up with cab services offered to provide mobility support during repairs

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that it has commissioned a 5 MW capacity carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. The largest carmaker in the country claims that this project comes with an investment of more than Rs 20 crore.

MSIL says that underlining its commitment towards a greener future on World Environment Day, the company informed that this plant will provide a power output of 7,010 MWH each year. The project is set to offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually at the 32,985 sq. metres facility for the next 25 years.

After establishing its first solar power plant in Manesar back in 2014, Maruti states that it has remained steadfast in the goal of harnessing power from a renewable source. This plant was upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018 and the second plant of 5 MW takes the company’s total solar power capacity to 6.3 MW.

The company claims that the 5 MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronizing with the captive power plant. As a unique feature of this state-of-the-art plant, photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area. So while generating clean energy, it will also enhance the safety of the new cars parked underneath, from harsh climatic conditions.