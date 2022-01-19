You Can Now Pre-Book This Upcoming Hybrid SUV!

Lexus is all set to launch their new SUV, the Lexus NX 350h in India. Lexus India today announced that they have opened pre-booking of the Lexus NX 350h. The all-new Lexus NX will be available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants. Customers can now book by visiting their local dealership. Lexus launched NX 300h back in 2018 and the new SUV will help expand the NX profile in India. The NX will be a hallmark for future Lexus models incorporating the Tazuna concept, the Lexus driving signature, amongst many more.

Official statement

Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said“The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavor to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will further reinforce Lexus’s presence in the luxury car market in India”.

Lexus NX350: What to expect

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h gets some new changes from the previous model. The grille is the same but the headlights are redesigned to have pointy, arrow-shaped running lights with 3 projectors LED headlights as an option. The traditional L emblem has been replaced by a bold Lexus letter at the back.

The interior comes with a 9.8-inch screen, and a 14-inch display is an option. We can also find physical dials for controlling elements like climate control and audio volume. However, most of the functions are now controlled by the screen which declutters the cabin from all the buttons. Other tech in the cabin includes a 7.0-inch high-definition screen in the instrument cluster and an optional 10-inch head-up display.

Talking about the engine, the NX 350h comes with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 275 hp and 317 lb-ft 430 Nm. It also uses an 8-speed automatic and gets to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.