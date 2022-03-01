You Can Now Pre-Book The Upcoming BMW X4 Facelift!

BMW recently teased its soon-to-be-launched X4 facelift. The new coupe SUV is going to feature a tweaked design that will be similar to the X3 facelift. Now, bookings for the new 2022 BMW X4 facelift have commenced. The booking amount is set at ₹50,000. The X4 facelift could also come in a shadow black variant. We expect the prices to start around ₹70-75 Lakh.

What to expect

The design has quite a few changes such as the new bold signature BMW grille that is an addition to the overall road presence of the car. The facelifted X4 also sits on newer and larger alloy wheels. The most noticeable changes are the new and aggressive redesigned front and rear bumpers. It also gets a set of new adaptive LED headlights and LED tail lamps. Finally, the sloping coupe-like roofline is retained which is one of the unique design elements of the X4.

In terms of features, it comes with a multi-function steering wheel, electric seats with memory function, welcome light carpet, head-up display, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, 3-zone climate control, auto wipers, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and auto wipers. It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display which gets wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

In terms of safety features, the X4 will be fitted with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

The X4 facelift will come with the same powertrains as the outgoing model. The petrol engine will be a 2-liter turbocharged unit engine that pumps out 258bhp of max power and 350Nm of peak torque.

The entry-level diesel engine will be a 2.0-liter engine that chunks out 190bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 3.0L inline-six diesel engine that produces 265bhp of max power and a crazy 620Nm of peak torque. All engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.