2022 Toyota Glanza Is All Set To Be Launched Soon!

It is no secret that the Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno. It was launched under Maruti and Toyota’s partnership and it has been fairly successful. With the new Baleno launched, it is only a matter of time before we see the new Glanza. Now, the new Glanza has been spotted with no camouflage ahead of its launch. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

The exteriors are going to see more changes this time around to differentiate it from the Baleno. The Glanza will get a different grille and different bumper with different fog lamp housing. The headlights will be LED units but they will feature a different design. On the side, the Glanza will be offered with new 16-inch alloy wheels which will be different from the Baleno’s.

The rear will be more or less the same with minor tweaks. The overall layout of the Glanza will remain the same when compared to the Baleno. However, it will use a different theme and upholstery. The feature list will also be the same as the Baleno which means that it will be loaded with segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and a head-up display. The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system will also be shared with the Baleno.

It gets connected car tech and an Arkymys sound system with 6-speakers. Other features include keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, the new Glanza comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist.

In terms of powertrain, the Glanza will come with the 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder K12N which is found in the new Baleno. This engine produces 89hp of max power and 113Nm of torque, the engine is mated with 5-speed MT and an AMT gearbox. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. We expect the Glanza to be close to the new Baleno in terms of efficiency if not more.

