Yezdi Himalayan Vs Rivals: The New King Of ADVs? January 14, 2022 | Team Motoroids

Yezdi has broken free from its chains. The age-old two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to face modern times. Among the three offerings from Yezdi, Adventure is the most peculiar. It is the first ADV from the brand and it packs some serious grunt. But its performance in the market will be defined by its competition. In recent times the Indian ADV market has seen the addition of several bikes. From the KTM Adventure 250 to Benelli TRK 251 to RE Himalayan, all are capable adventure tourers and will give tough competition to the Yezdi Adventure. Let’s deep dive into the specs and features of all 4 bikes, so you can choose the right bike as per your needs. Price Bikes Price Royal Enfield Himalayan ₹ 2.01 Lakhs Yezdi Adventure ₹ 2.09 Lakhs KTM 250 ADV ₹ 2.48 Lakhs Benelli TRK 251 ₹ 2.51 Lakhs Engine Bikes Engine Power Torque Transmission Royal Enfield Himalayan 411cc Air-Cooled SOHC 24.83HP 32Nm 5-Speed Constant Mesh Yezdi Adventure 334cc Liquid-Cooled DOHC 29.8HP 29.9Nm 6-Speed Constant Mesh KTM 250 ADV 248.8cc Liquid-Cooled DOHC 29.6HP 24Nm 6-Speed Benelli TRK 251 249cc Liquid-Cooled 25HP 21.1Nm 6-Speed Of the lot, Yezdi Adventure offers the most power of 29.8HP, beating the KTM 250 ADV by the slightest margin. In terms of torque output, the RE Himalayan is the clear winner with an amazing 32Nm of max torque. Dimensions Bikes Weight (in Kg) Height (in mm) Length (in mm) Width (in mm) Wheelbase (in mm) Seat Height (in mm) Ground Clearance (in mm) Suspension Travel Front/Rear Royal Enfield Himalayan 199 1360 2190 840 1465 800 220 200/180 Yezdi Adventure 188 – – – 1465 815 220 200/180 KTM ADV 250 156 Dry 1263 2154 900 1430 855 200 170/177 Benelli TRK 251 177 1300 2070 840 1390 800 170 135/51

As it can be seen from the table above the RE Himalayan and the Yezdi Adventure are both tied in terms of ground clearance and suspension travel. But the Himalayan is significantly heavier weighing nearly 10Kg more than the Adventure. The lightest of all the bikes is the KTM ADV 250, at 156 Kg dry weight. The seat height is the lowest for the TRK 251 and the Himalayan both while the tallest seat height is for the KTM ADV 250.

Suspension

Talking about suspension, The RE Himalayan gets 41mm telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at the rear offering travel of up to 200mm Monoshock with Linkage and 180mm travel at the rear. Yezdi Adventure is sprung on telescopic front forks with 200mm travel and a rear mono-shock with pre-load adjust and a 180mm travel. The KTM 250 Adventure gets WP Apex 43mm USD forks at the front and WP Apex mono-shock at the rear with 177 mm suspension travel at front and 170mm suspension travel at back. Benelli TRK 251 comes with upside-down telescopic forks upfront with a 135mm travel and a telescopic coil spring mono-shock at the rear with a 51mm travel.

Braking