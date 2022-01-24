Yamaha VMax 250 Gets Some Updates For 2022!

Yamaha has launched its 2022 version of its maxi-scooter Yamaha XMax 250 in Indonesia. For 2022, Yamaha has updated the XMax 250 with two new color schemes: Matte Green paint with Golden wheels and Matte Red paint with black wheels. These colors will be available alongside the signature Black paint version of 2021. The maxi-scooter remains the same on the mechanical side.

Yamaha XMax 250: In detail

Yamaha XMax 250 gets a revised bodywork with an apron-mounted headlight and a raised windscreen to protect riders from wind blasts. The rear seat is stepped up. The Xmax also gets a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity 12V charging port and a smart key. With all LED light setup. The XMax gets a 13-liter fuel tank. On the engine side, XMax is equipped with a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 22.5hp and a peak torque of 24.3Nm. The motor is linked to an automatic gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a twin shock absorber at the rear. Xmax gets 15inch front and 14-inch rear alloys wheels like the Xmax 300. It also gets disc brakes at both ends with ABS and Traction control for safety.

There is also another variant of XMax available which is known as XMax 300. The XMax 300 is powered by a 292cc single-cylinder,liquid-cooled, 4-stroke unit. This fuel-injected Blue core engine will make 27.6 Bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 29Nm at 5,750 rpm. The power will be pushed to the rear wheel by a V-Belt automatic transmission system. The front will be assisted by telescopic forks and the rear will get a unit swing suspension system. Braking duties will be performed by a hydraulic single disc at each end. We can similar features on both Maxi-scooter.

We have seen other manufacturers launch Maxi-scooter in India like Suzuki which launched Burgman and Aprilla which launched SXR 160 However, it’s very unlikely that Yamaha will launch the XMax 250 in India. The reason being is the price. The XMax 250 , in Indonesia, is priced at IDR 62,000,000 (roughly Rs. 3.22 lakh). When we compare it with others, Suzuki Burgman is priced at ₹86,364 and on the other hand, Aprilia SXR 160 is priced at ₹1,28,885. so considering the competition, the XMax is priced on the higher side.