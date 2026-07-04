Yamaha R2 Expected To Arrive In India In August 2026

Yamaha is getting ready to expand its popular R-series lineup in India with a brand-new motorcycle. After the long success of the R15, the brand is expected to introduce the Yamaha R2, a sportbike that could offer more power while retaining the easy-to-ride nature that many riders already like.
The motorcycle is expected to be designed, developed and manufactured in India. It could also be exported to several international markets, making India an important production hub for Yamaha’s newest sports bike.
Expected Yamaha R2 details
|Specification
|Expected Details
|Engine
|Around 200cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|Power
|Around 25 PS
|Torque
|Around 20 Nm
|Expected Price
|Around Rs 2.15 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|Expected Launch
|August 2026
|Rivals
|KTM RC 200, Hero Karizma XMR 210, Bajaj Pulsar RS200
More performance than the R15
Yamaha is expected to use a new 200cc single-cylinder engine that may be based on the existing 155cc motor found in the R15. With the extra capacity, buyers can expect stronger acceleration and more relaxed highway riding.
The engine is also likely to deliver smooth performance along with good fuel efficiency, something Yamaha motorcycles are already known for.
Premium hardware could continue
The R2 is expected to borrow several components from the R15 V4. Expected equipment includes:
- Deltabox frame
- USD front forks
- Rear monoshock suspension
- Disc brakes at both ends
- Dual-channel ABS
- Assist and slipper clutch
- Traction control system
- Quick shifter
- Full LED lighting
A fully digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity is also likely. Riders may get access to navigation support, call alerts, message notifications, maintenance updates and riding information through Yamaha’s Y-Connect application.
Where the R2 will fit
The new motorcycle is expected to be positioned between the R15 and Yamaha’s larger capacity sport bikes.
The R15, MT-15 and XSR155 are likely to continue on sale, while the R2 will offer an upgrade for riders who want more power without moving to a much bigger motorcycle.
Its expected price of around Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) also places it close to the KTM RC 200 while staying slightly below it.
Rivals In The Segment
Once launched, the Yamaha R2 is expected to compete with:
- Bajaj Pulsar RS200
- KTM RC 200
- Hero Karizma XMR 210