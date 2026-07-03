Volkswagen Virtus Turns 4 In India, Anniversary Benefits Announced For Buyers

Virtus is a name that has become synonymous with sportiness, understated design and strong driving manners. Since its India debut in 2022, Volkswagen’s premium sedan has built a loyal fan base and has stayed at the top of the midsize sedan segment. As Virtus completes four years in the country, Volkswagen India has introduced a new set of anniversary benefits for customers planning to bring one home.
The offers are available across the Virtus range for a limited period through Volkswagen dealerships across India.
Anniversary Benefits For Buyers
Customers purchasing the Volkswagen Virtus can now avail several purchase schemes.
- Buy Now, Pay Later finance option
- Loyalty benefits for existing customers
- Special anniversary offers
- Exclusive schemes for doctors and chartered accountants
These benefits are available across different variants of the sedan.
Virtus Success In India
Volkswagen has shared a few interesting numbers to mark the occasion.
|Details
|Information
|India launch
|2022
|Anniversary
|4 Years
|Average sales
|One Virtus sold every 24 minutes
|Segment position
|Leading premium midsize sedan for over two years
The company also revealed that buyers continue to prefer the GT variants and automatic gearbox options. These versions have remained among the most popular choices since the sedan was introduced.
Volkswagen Thanks Customers
Speaking about the milestone, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said the company is proud to celebrate four years of the Virtus in India. He added that the achievement reflects the trust customers have shown in the brand and the popularity of the sedan. He also thanked existing owners and said the anniversary offers are a way of welcoming more customers to the Volkswagen family.
Volkswagen Line-up In India
Volkswagen currently sells the following models in the Indian market.
- Virtus
- Taigun
- Tiguan R-Line
- Tayron R-Line
- Golf GTI
The Virtus continues to be one of the company’s strongest volume products in India.
Facelift On The Way
The Volkswagen Virtus is also expected to receive a facelift in the coming months. Test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads.
The updated sedan is likely to get a revised front design, new LED lighting elements, refreshed alloy wheels, an updated digital cockpit and new interior finishes. The existing 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engines are expected to continue. Reports also suggest that the 1.0-litre engine could receive a new automatic gearbox