Yamaha R15M Reaches Indian Dealerships As New Spy Shots Surface

Yamaha India is cooking something delicious for its fans. Dubbed as R15M, the upcoming offering from the Japanese bikemaker was recently spotted at a closed dealers’ presentation and that helped clear the mist surrounding the ‘mysterious’ Yamaha bike that was doing rounds on the internet. And now, it has been spotted again but this time around, the pictures are more clear and moreover, it seems like the R15M has already started reaching the Indian dealerships. This translates to only one thing that the official launch of the motorcycle isn’t far away.

Colour options

The previously leaked image showcased the updated R15 draped in MotoGP-inspired livery and this new set of images further reveal two more colourways that the R15M is going to be offered with.

First up is Yamaha’s signature blue shade and that does look tasty enough to lure in customers based on its look alone. The other shade is a nice mix of white, blue and black.

Updated styling

Although it was pretty evident from the spied images that the updated Yamaha R15 will get R7 inspired styling bits but now that the motorcycle has appeared in flesh, without any camouflage, the differences are even more prominent than before. The revised front end now features a single projector-type LED headlamps which is reminiscent of the recently launched R7. It is flanked by sharp-looking LED DRLs. The exhaust looks stubbier as well with a redesigned heat shield while Yamaha seems to have reworked the rear end too to make it appear a little bulkier than before.

USD Forks, at last!

The gold finished USD forks instantly make their presence felt. The R15M will come equipped with USD forks up front, something which we have been longing for since time immemorial! It is worth noting here that the current iteration of the R15 also comes with USD forks in other markets but to keep the costs in check, Yamaha India has opted for conventional telescopic forks in the R15 v3. The R15, even in its current avatar with telescopic forks is already considered to be the most potent machine in its class when it comes to handling. The inclusion of USD forks will only make the package even better than it already is!

Bluetooth connectivity on the cards too?

The current iteration of the R15 misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. When Yamaha launched the FZ-X in India, the Japanese bikemaker promised that it is going to update all its offerings with Bluetooth connectivity so it is only logical to assume that their most popular motorcycle in the Indian sub-continent will also get an updated instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity in its latest iteration.

Down on power… wait, what!

According to the leaked documents, the new-gen R15 packs the same 155cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder, however, it’s been detuned to make 18.35PS (0.25PS lower than R15 V3’s power). That said, the bike remains as is dimensionally, with the same wheelbase, length, width and height.

