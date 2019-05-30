Yamaha Organizes A Pre-Monsoon Check-Up Camp For All Its Customers

As the rainy season has now already started in some parts of the country, Yamaha Motor is all set to start its ‘Pre-Monsoon Check-up Camps’ at selected Yamaha dealerships, across India. This new check-up camp will be organized in the month of June and will offer a ’14 essential points-based’ free check-up as a part of its new improved vehicle care during the monsoon season. Yamaha’s customers can also avail the 14-point vehicle check-up along with additional discounts on helmets, accessories, labour charges and genuine parts during the periodic service.

Yamaha is one of India’s largest customer driven networks, which gets over 2,200 customer touch-points including about 500 dealers. Yamaha’s manufacturing facilities comprise of 3 state-of-the-art plants at Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, Faridabad in Haryana and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. The infrastructure at these plants is well-equipped to support the production of two-wheelers and manufacture parts for the domestic as well as the overseas markets. Yamaha Motor made its debut in India in 1985 as a joint venture. In August 2001, it became a 100% subsidiary of the Yamaha Motor Company Japan (YMC). Later in 2008, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. entered into an agreement with YMC to become a joint-investor in India Yamaha Motor Private Limited (IYM).

Presently, Yamaha’s Indian product line-up includes sports models like YZF-R3 which is a 321cc bike, YZF-R15 version 3.0 that gets a 155cc engine, YZF-R15 S which gets an even smaller 149cc engine and the MT-15. The other Blue-Core Technology enabled models are: FZ 25 and Fazer 25, both of these get the same 249cc engine, while the FZ-S FI, FZ FI and Fazer FI all get the same 149cc engine. The list also includes budget 2-wheelers like the SZ-RR version 2.0, Saluto, Saluto RX, Cygnus Ray-ZR, Fascino, Cygnus Alpha, Cygnus Ray Z. However, Yamaha also offers 2 premium sportbikes in India: the MT-09 which is an 847cc streetfighter motorcycle and the flagship YZF-R1 which is a full-faired 998cc superbike.

Mr Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a responsible two-wheeler manufacturer, the company is committed to ensuring high standards of safety. While Yamaha vehicles are equipped with minimal risk features, the check-up camps will help to further enhance the overall riding experience during the rainy season. A safe-riding experience, particularly during monsoon will come along with discounts on selected assortments of genuine parts and accessories from Yamaha.”