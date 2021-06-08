Yamaha FZ-X Launch Date Announced

It all started with Yamaha registering a trademark for the name ‘FZ-X’ in India a few months back. Automotive circles were ripe with rumours that Yamaha is working on an ADV-tourer based on its FZ series. While we were expecting it to utilize the powertrain found in the FZ-25, leaked documents claimed otherwise. It is now pretty much obvious that the upcoming FZ-X will be based on the FZS and now, Yamaha India has also confirmed the launch date of its upcoming motorcycle. Yamaha has sent out media invites for 18th June for a new launch and going by the teaser image, it very well could be the FZ-X.

More details

If we had to sum it up in just one sentence, it would be this – It looks like an indigenous version of the XSR 155. The spy shots which surfaced earlier confirmed the same.

The Yamaha FZ-X was spied undisguised near Atal Tunnel by automotive enthusiast Surya Dagar and it is being reported that the motorcycles were out for a TVC shoot. One good look at the images and you would know what Yamaha was thinking while designing the bike. Just like the XSR 155, the upcoming FZ-X will also have a neo-retro styling. Talking about XSR-inspired bits, the headlight design, aluminium mounting brackets, and the fuel tank to some extent bear a stark resemblance.

The stance looks rather commuter-ish with high raised bars. The rear looks quite basic and so do the halogen-powered indicators. To lend it a more rugged look, Yamaha has also thrown in fork gaiters in the mix. Other notable highlights expected to be included are an upswept exhaust and a digital instrument console.

Specs

According to the leaked documents, the Yamaha FZ-X is going to borrow its engine and underpinnings from the FZ-S. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. It’s capable to deliver a maximum power of 12.4PS at 7250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5500rpm.

As far as dimensions go, it will have 2,020mm of length, 785mm of width and 1,115mm of height. For the record, the FZS-FI measures 1,990mm x 780mm x 1,080mm in terms of length, width and height figures. Goes without saying, the dimensions are tweaked thanks to the drastic change in the bodywork. The wheelbase, on the other hand, will remain identical at 1,330mm.