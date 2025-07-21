When Affordability and EV Join Hands: ZELIO Launches Facelifted Gracy+ Electric Scooter Starting at ₹54,000

Overview:
- Facelifted Gracy+ launched by ZELIO E Mobility in six battery variants
- Prices start at just ₹54,000 (ex-showroom)
- Up to 130 km range on a single charge
- Ideal for urban riders, students, professionals, and gig workers
- Backed by strong after-sales support and warranty
Introduction: The EV for the Everyday Hero
In a country where two-wheelers rule the streets, and where affordability matters as much as performance, ZELIO E Mobility steps in with the perfect answer — the facelifted Gracy+ low-speed electric scooter. Starting at just ₹54,000, this model is a bold statement in the growing EV space: you don’t need to spend big to go green. From better range to more comfort, ZELIO’s latest offering reflects their commitment to building sustainable, smart, and economical mobility solutions for India’s urban population.
Battery Variants: Tailored to Every Rider’s Needs
With six battery options, the new Gracy+ caters to a wide variety of commuters. Whether you’re a college student looking for your first ride or a delivery professional seeking efficiency, there’s a Gracy+ for you.
Full Battery & Price Table
|Battery Type
|Variant
|Price (INR)
|Claimed Range
|Lithium-Ion
|60V/30AH
|₹65,000
|110 km
|74V/32AH
|₹69,500
|130 km
|Gel
|60V/32AH
|₹54,000
|80 km
|60V/42AH
|₹58,000
|100 km
|72V/32AH
|₹56,500
|100 km
|72V/42AH
|₹61,000
|130 km
Charging Time:
- Li-ion: ~4 hours
- Gel batteries: 8–12 hours
Built for Urban India
Gracy+ is designed for daily city rides with:
- Top speed of 25 km/h (doesn’t require registration or license in many states)
- Efficient 60/72V BLDC motor consuming just 1.8 units per full charge
- 180 mm ground clearance – more suited to uneven roads
- Payload capacity of 150 kg
- Lightweight frame: Just 88 kg gross weight
Safety & Stability You Can Count On
ZELIO hasn’t compromised on safety in its bid for affordability:
- Front drum brake + rear disc brake – for reliable stopping power
- Tyres:
- Front: 90-90/12
- Rear: 90-100/10
- Hydraulic shock absorbers – reduce bumps, increase comfort
- Sturdy suspension system – handles daily potholes with ease
Smart Features for Smart Riders
Tech-savvy riders will love the upgrades:
- Digital display – shows speed, battery level, and more
- Daytime Running Lights (DRL) – improve visibility
- Keyless drive – hop on and go
- Anti-theft alarm – protects your ride
- USB charging port – stay connected on the move
- Parking gear & footrest – adds convenience for all-day riders
Styling & Colours: Simple Yet Smart
The Gracy+ comes in four solid colours that suit all age groups and styles:
- White
- Grey
- Black
- Blue
Its modern design and compact structure make it ideal for busy traffic and tight parking spots.
Warranty & Support You Can Trust
ZELIO is offering solid after-sales promises:
- 2-year vehicle warranty
- 3-year warranty on Lithium-Ion batteries
- 1-year warranty on Gel batteries
Plus, their expanding 400+ dealership network makes service accessible.
What ZELIO Has to Say
Kunal Arya, Co-Founder & MD of ZELIO E Mobility says:
“We’ve made the Gracy+ more efficient, more feature-rich, and still incredibly affordable. It’s our way of supporting India’s shift to electric mobility while staying grounded in daily commuter needs.”
Conclusion: An EV Made for Real India
The facelifted ZELIO Gracy+ proves that EVs aren’t just for the elite. With a starting price of ₹54,000, a range of up to 130 km, and all the practical features a city rider could need, the new Gracy+ bridges the gap between sustainability and affordability. It’s not just a scooter — it’s a solution for India’s evolving urban mobility needs.