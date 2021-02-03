Watch: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Official Video Leaked Ahead Of Launch

It seems like the biggest automotive leak of the year 2021 has already happened. When Suzuki released the teaser video of the new 2021 Hayabusa, the whole internet went haywire. A few days later, an image got leaked, which was supposedly of the new ‘Busa and now, its official promo video has hit the internet, revealing the ballistic missile! What has brought a smile on our faces is the fact that the designers have managed to keep the spirit of the Busa alive and thankfully, it hasn’t gone down the same path as the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R!

The overall look of the new model is unmistakably Hayabusa, but we can see that Suzuki has used some the current GSXR-1000 styling in the face as well.

Also worth noting here are the aerodynamic strakes hidden in the new Hayabusa’s fairings, which likely provide better engine cooling, but could also help with high-speed downforce depending on how they are implemented.

Not to forget, at the time when it was launched and even after many years of its production, the Hayabusa was one of the most aerodynamically efficient motorcycle. Just what you need to clock 299 Km/h on the speedo, right? The exhaust cannisters too, are heavily revamped and now are finished in chrome.

The official video also shows the analogue speedo (don’t worry there is a TFT in there too) being forced past the 180mph mark, as the bike is ridden in what can only be described as its natural habitat. It’s a very neatly laid out unit and it gives us some clues as to the bike’s electronics. We can expect Suzuki to throw in a comprehensive suite of electronics which might include 6-axis IMU with cornering ABS, several riding modes, power modes, wheelie control, engine braking modes and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Although rumours did suggest that Suzuki might go the supercharged way with the new Hayabusa but the latest developments suggest otherwise. It is, most probably, going to retain the same 1,340cc inline-four-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine but will now comply with Euro 5 / BS6 emission norms. In its outgoing avatar, the Hayabusa pumped out 195PS and 155Nm.

In order to the current crop of superbikes, Suzuki might squeeze out a bit more ponies to make the Hayabusa relevant, once again! However, whether it manages to regain the title of being the fastest motorcycle or not, that remains to be seen!