Volvo XC40 Recharge To Be Priced At ₹75 Lakh In India!

Volvo was scheduled to launch its first full-electric vehicle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India last year. However, the plans were put on hold. Owing to the scarcity of semiconductors, the India launch of the Volvo XC40 was later pushed to 2022. Now, the XC40 Recharge was recently featured on Volvo India’s website wherein the EV was priced at ₹75 lakh. Though Volvo hasn’t officially launched the XC40 Recharge yet, this gives us an indication of what the price could be.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: What to expect

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is a sub-compact SUV, based on the standard XC40. Due to this, the EV’s exterior is similar to the standard XC40. The XC40 Recharge is ultimately based on the same Compact Modular Architecture platform. However, under the hood, it gets a new 78kWh battery pack. Technically, the battery pack is actually placed under the front seats, which allows users to get additional cargo space in the front trunk.

Speaking about power and performance, the battery pack powers two electric motors, that together, produce 402bhp of power and 660Nm of peak torque. With this, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can reach from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds with a limited top speed of 180kmph. Speaking about the range, the company claims that the Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a WLTP range of 418 km, and can be charged by a 150kW DC fast charger from 0 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. Moreover, there is also an option of another 11kW AC fast charger, which can charge from 0 to 100 percent in eight to ten hours.

On the feature front, the EV gets a new nine-inch Android-based infotainment system with some handy services like Google Maps and Google Assistant. Other features on the EV include a digital driver’s display unit, dual-zone automatic climate control, four USB-C ports, Harman Kardon stereo system, and a panoramic sunroof. Being an EV, the XC40 Recharge gets a host of safety features like four high-definition 360-degree cameras for parking view, a blind spot information system, lane aid, cross-traffic alert, and also a set of adaptive headlights. There is also Volvo’s connected car tech, through the ‘Volvo On Call App’, that can pre-heat or pre-cool the car remotely.