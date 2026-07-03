Keeway Hypevolt-R Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh With 180 Km Range

The premium electric scooter space in India has a new option. Keeway has launched the all-new Hypevolt-R with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.99 lakh. Bookings are now open for Rs 5,000 through the company’s website and Moto Vault dealerships.
The Hypevolt-R is Keeway’s first performance-focused electric scooter for the Indian market. It will be sold in Crystal White and Platinum Grey. In some international markets, this scooter is known as the ezi Hypevolt, and the India-spec model also carries ezi branding.
Keeway Hypevolt-R: Price And Key Details
|Details
|Information
|Introductory Price
|Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-showroom)
|Booking Amount
|Rs 5,000
|Battery
|Dual removable 5 kWh
|IDC Range
|180 km
|Top Speed
|115 kmph
|Peak Power
|12 kW
|Charging Time
|0-80% in around 3 hours
|Colours
|Crystal White, Platinum Grey
Bold Styling With A Different Layout
Unlike a regular step-through scooter, the Hypevolt-R gets a centre spine running through the middle. Both the rider and pillion seats are flat, making it practical for daily use.
The front gets vertically stacked projector LED headlamps mounted on the apron. There is no handlebar cowl, while the 5-inch TFT display is fixed on the front panel. At the rear, the short tail section, LED tail lamp and tyre hugger give the scooter a motorcycle-inspired look.
The scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels with 100/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres. It also gets 130 mm ground clearance and a 770 mm seat height.
Battery, Motor And Performance
Power comes from a mid-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that develops 12 kW of peak power.
Keeway claims:
- 0-40 kmph in 2.3 seconds
- Top speed of 115 kmph
- IDC-certified range of 180 km
- Eco, Normal and Sport riding modes
- 30-degree climbing ability
The dual removable battery pack has a combined capacity of 5 kWh. Owners can charge the batteries on or off the scooter. Charging from 0 to 80 percent takes around three hours.
Features And Safety
Keeway has packed the Hypevolt-R with several convenience and safety features. Some of the major highlights include:
- 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity
- Screen projection and navigation support
- Keyless Go
- Reverse mode
- USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports
- 27-litre under-seat storage
- Dual-channel ABS
- Traction Control System
- Hill Hold Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Rear reverse camera
- Telescopic front forks
- Five-step adjustable rear suspension
Company Statement
Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director of Keeway India, said the Hypevolt-R has been developed for customers looking for performance, technology, design and everyday usability in one electric scooter. He added that the new model represents an important step for the brand’s electric mobility plans in India.