Volkswagen Tayron Teased for India: New 7-Seater SUV to Sit Above Tiguan

Volkswagen has finally released the first official teaser of the forthcoming Tayron for India and for anyone who has been following its test sightings, this moment felt overdue. The SUV is still covered with a white cover, but the shape, stance and the lighting are clear enough to tell us that this is Volkswagen’s new three-row offering for the Indian market.
The Tayron sits above the Tiguan and is basically a chunkier and more useful version of it. Volkswagen is obviously planning to return to the world of premium seven-seater SUVs, something it left a few years ago.
From the teaser, the first thing that stands out is the lighting. The front receives a full-width LED strip to connect the headlights, as well as an illuminated Volkswagen logo. At the back there is a slim connected LED tail lamp set up, again with a glowing VW badge. Even under the cover, the SUV appears wide and planted, suggesting its larger footprint.
Design wise, the Tayron will be similar in appearance, but not exactly the same as the Tiguan R Line. The silhouette is longer, the proportions feel more upright and the overall presence is more imposing. For India, Volkswagen is expected to make a few small cosmetic changes and likely make 19-inch alloy wheels available, possibly similar to the Tiguan R Line.
Inside, although Volkswagen has not unveiled the cabin yet, expectations are relatively clear. The layout should closely resemble the Tiguan, with digital driver display, large touchscreen, premium materials and clean dashboard design. The key difference will be space. The Tayron will have a proper third row, and a larger boot, making it more family-friendly.
Some important things that the Tayron is expected to provide
- Three row seating with third row usable
- Larger Boot than Tiguan
- Premium interior similar to Tiguan R Line
- Strong road presence
Under the hood, the Tayron is expected to use the same 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engine, as seen in the Tiguan R Line and Skoda Kodiaq. This engine produces around 204hp of power and 320nm of torque. It will probably be mated with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Volkswagen may also offer their 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.
Performance should be strong, especially for highway driving, and be suitable for long distance touring.
Volkswagen is planning to introduce the Tayron in India through CKD route and assemble it locally at its Aurangabad facility. This should ensure that prices are competitive, but will still fall into the premium bracket. As per the current estimates, it is projected to be priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.
The launch is expected in the first half of 2026 with more teasers and details will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Conclusion
The Volkswagen Tayron looks set to fill an important gap in the brand’s India lineup. It brings back a premium three-row SUV option, combines familiar Volkswagen engineering with added space, and promises strong performance. If priced right, the Tayron could quietly become one of the most well-rounded family SUVs in its segment.