Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched in India at Rs 13.89 Lakh: Real-World Range, Features and Nexon EV Rival Details

Mahindra has finally brought the electric version of the XUV 3XO to hit Indian roads and this marks an important step for the brand’s EV journey. The XUV 3XO EV is a replacement for the older XUV400, and now becomes Mahindra’s most accessible electric SUV. With prices beginning from Rs 13.89 lakh and reaching up to Rs 14.96 lakh ex-showroom, it jumps right into the fray with the Tata Nexon EV.
At first glance, the XUV 3XO EV has a familiar feel and that is intentional. It is based on the petrol and diesel XUV 3XO, so the general shape and proportions are as they are. However, Mahindra has made subtle changes in the EV-specific manner to help it stand apart, while retaining the compact and upright SUV look, which buyers already like.
Under the skin, the biggest change is the electric powertrain. The electric SUV is available in two configurations, namely the AX5 EV and the AX7L EV. Both variants uses a battery pack of 39.4 kWh and an electric motor of 110 kW. Mahindra claims a real world driving range of around 285 km on a single charge which should be practical for daily city use and occasional highway runs. Torque output is 310 Nm which provides the SUV with quick and smooth acceleration.
Drivers can select from three drive modes – Fun, Fast and Fearless. These modes adjust the throttle response and driving feel so that the car can switch between being relaxed in city driving and driving faster when required. The SUV also gets Frequency Dependent Damping suspension which adapts to road conditions and helps improve ride comfort. A turning circle of 10.6 metres makes it easy to handle in tight urban spaces.
Inside the cabin is almost identical to the ICE version, but well-equipped. There is a dual-screen set up with a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Audio duties are taken care of by a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos support. Mahindra’s Adrenox connected tech suite is part of it, which provides over 80 connected features.
Comfort features include dual zone climate control, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, USB ports for front and rear passengers, and 60/40 split rear seats. The driver gets a height-adjustable seat, keyless entry, push button start, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.
Safety is a strong point. The XUV 3XO EV comes with six airbags, ESP, TPMS, cruise control, a rear camera and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with Level 2 ADAS and electronic parking brake with auto hold.
Deliveries of Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will start from February 23, 2026.
In the end, the XUV 3XO EV feels like a sane electric upgrade instead of a radical change. It retains what already works, adds in tried and tested electric hardware and brings more choice to the rapidly growing compact electric SUV segment in India.