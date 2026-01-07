Nissan Tekton SUV Reveal Confirmed for February 4

Sometimes, a new car launch is important not necessarily because of the product,because of what the new product means for the brand. That is exactly the case with the Nissan Tekton. After months of teasers and speculation, Nissan has finally confirmed that its new midsize SUV would be officially unveiled in India on 4 February. Prices are expected to be announced by the end of this financial year, with the launch likely around mid-2026.
For Nissan India, the Tekton is not just another SUV. It is a key model the brand is counting on to increase its presence in the country. With the Magnite currently doing most of the heavy lifting and the X-Trail remaining a niche offering, the Tekton is expected to help bring Nissan back into the heart of the market.
The Tekton is the sister model to the upcoming Renault Duster and is built on the same basic foundation. In fact the name Tekton comes from Greek and means craftsman or architect, which suits well with Nissan’s emphasis on strong design and solid engineering for this SUV.
From what Nissan has shown so far, the Tekton has a bold and upright stance. The front gets connected LED headlamps and C-shaped lighting elements that remind you of Nissan’s larger global SUVs like the Patrol. The profile reveals multi-spoke alloy wheels, silver roof rails and an interesting door handle layout with front pull type handles and rear ones mounted on the C-pillar. At the rear, connected LED tail-lamps round out the modern appearance.
Inside, Nissan has only revealed a small glimpse, but it is enough to set expectations. The dashboard uses a three-tone theme with a glossy black finish and a bronze-coloured strip across the width. A large touchscreen is located in the centre and features such as wireless charging, automatic climate control and a sunroof are expected to be part of the package.
Engine details are not official yet but the Tekton is likely to be offered with a 1.3 litre turbo-petrol engine as the main option. Lower variants may get the familiar 1.0 litre turbo-petrol from the Magnite. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are expected, and there is the possibility of a hybrid option at a later time.
In terms of pricing, the Tekton is expected to start around Rs 10 lakh and go up to around Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom. It will take on popular SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Toyota Hyryder.
For Nissan, the Tekton could be a new beginning. If priced correctly and equipped properly, it has the potential of bringing the brand back into serious consideration for Indian SUV buyers. The February 4 unveiling will be an important time to see how strong Nissan’s comeback plan really is.