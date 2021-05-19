Volkswagen Taigun Unofficial Bookings Commence Ahead Of Official Launch

Volkswagen Taigun is one of the most hotly anticipated launches of this year and there’s no two-way around this. It will mark Volkswagen’s offensive in the Compact-SUV space which is highly competitive at the moment. The Taigun is also based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq. The Taigun is VW’s first product under its India 2.0 and the SUVW strategy. Volkswagen India is banking heavily on Taigun’s success and going by the features it packs and the way it looks, it should create a ruckus in its segment.

More details

As we inch closer to its official launch, certain Volkswagen dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the compact SUV. The SUV can be booked for a token amount of Rs 10,000, and is likely to go on sale around August 2021.

Design

Starting with the dimensions, the wheelbase of the Taigun is more than that of its chief rivals, the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos but its Korean counterparts are longer and taller. Although not specified officially, the ground clearance should be around 200mm and the boot space is 385L. In terms of design, the typical VW lines are hard to miss. The front features a solid, squared-off fascia with sharp creases on the bonnet.

To further enhance the SUV stance, the Taigun features black body cladding on the sides. On the rear, the main highlight is indeed the connected LED light strip that runs across in addition to C-shaped lovely looking taillights. This car also features the new VW logo.

Features

One of the biggest highlights of the cabin is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment screen is also going to benefit from My Volkswagen connect app that could access the connected car features. Another key feature in the interior is the digital instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit), something its sibling the Skoda Kushaq misses out on.

The vehicle will also get Type C and regular USB charging ports for the better convenience of the occupants. Moreover, you get a multi-function leather sport steering wheel along with an electric sunroof. Now, coming to the safety features, the Volkswagen Taigun will get up to 6 airbags, ESC, 3 headrests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX and adjustable headrest for all the occupants. In addition, you get rear park distance control along with bits like Hill-hold control and tyre pressure deflation warning system.

Powertrain options

In terms of the mechanicals, the Taigun draws power from a choice of 2 turbo-petrol engine. Firstly, a 1.0L, 3cyl turbo-petrol TSI engine that will deliver 115PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque which also does duties on the polo, rapid and the Vento, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit. Secondly, a 1.5L, 4cyl TSI turbo petrol engine that puts out 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, which also sits under the hood of the T-Roc.

This is mated to a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard. Both these engines also sit under the hood of the Skoda Kushaq.