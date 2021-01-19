Volkswagen T-Roc Is Already Sold Out For 2021!

The Volkswagen T-Roc landed on our shores for the first time in 2020. The T-ROC was introduced in India as a CBU and was priced at INR 19.9 lakh (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen India recently showcased all the SUVs that we will be getting from the German manufacturer in 2021. While three of them had their wraps off, one remained under wraps. Among the three, the T-Roc sat proudly too, confirming that the T-Roc will make it here as well and now, it is being reported that the Volkswagen T-Roc has been officially sold out for 2021, even before it is officially launched.

More details

As of now, India allows foreign automakers to import and sell up to 2,500 units in our market every year without the need for homologation.

Powertrain

Powering the VW T-ROC is a 1.5-litre TSI engine which generates 150 Hp and 248 NMm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. What’s interesting about this motor is that it comes equipped with VW’s ACT or cylinder deactivation tech which senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates 2 cylinders out of 4, resulting in reduced fuel consumption. No diesel engine or manual transmission is on offer.

Looks

In terms of appearance, in typical VW fashion, the T-ROC takes the classy route with its big wheel arches and elegant lines rather than banking on flashy curves or creases. The fascia appears wide and upright thanks to a large central grille which meets the headlights in one single line under the bonnet. Headlights and taillights are lit by LEDs as standard and the T-ROC rides on 17″ ‘Mayfield’ Diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of fuel capacity, the tank can swallow 59 litres of petrol at one go.

Features

Inside, the T-ROC comes with a panoramic sunroof, 2-zone AC, ‘Vienna’ leather seats, a touchscreen infotainment system with VW’s app connect, and an all-digital Activ Info display for instrumentation. With a 445-litre boot, the T-ROC offers ample luggage space and in terms of safety features, gets 6 airbags as standard with ABS, ESC, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, all four disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Is it time that Volkswagen should think about assembling the T-Roc here and get done with the homologation process?