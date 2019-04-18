Volkswagen India To Launch 10 Corporate Business Centres In Major Cities

Volkswagen is looking forward to broadening the spectrum of premium mobility in India, by launching 10 Corporate Business Centres across key markets in the next three months. Introduced first as a pilot with EVM Motors in Kochi, the impressive response received from corporate customers has led to its expansion at Ramani Motors in Coimbatore. Volkswagen has decided to expand its Corporate Business Centre (CBC) programme across high potential markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur and many more. With a dedicated team of Business professionals, the Corporate Business Centre will provide curated services to various businesses across sectors like Mumbai.

The Corporate Business Centre comprises of a dedicated team providing curated services to all kinds of businesses across sectors including leasing & rent-a-car solution providers, MSMEs, CSD & GeM, professionals, corporates and more. Mentioned below are some highlights of the Corporate Business Centre:

Range of ‘German Engineering’ cars suitable for businesses/professionals

Dedicated relationship manager at the dealership

Individualized attractive Corporate offer

Professional evaluation through Mobile App & Special trade-in offer

A host of Special & Exclusive privileges on service

Complimentary pick-up and drop

Service value packs (SVP) at an attractive rate

Customized retail finance products from Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS)

Assured Buy Back option

Exclusive privileges on Loyalty offer

Effective from the 1st of January 2019, all Volkswagen carlines will have a warranty under the 4EVER care offer. The 4EVER care offer includes a 4-year (1,00,000 km) warranty, 3-Complimentary (15,000 km) services, and 4-year roadside assistance (24×7). Also, Volkswagen is currently working with a renewed focus towards the Indian market, where the giant has confirmed investments of INR 8,000 crore (EUR 1 billion) for the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project. In January 2019, a Technology Center was opened in Pune, laying the foundation for the development of products based on the localised sub-compact MQB-A0-IN platform tailored to the needs of customers in the Indian subcontinent.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The Corporate Business Centre (CBC) is a key pillar in Volkswagen’s India strategy. With a range of German engineered cars, we aim to make it the fastest growing Corporate fleet business in India. Through the CBC programme, we will offer enhanced accessibility, affordability, value-for-money and a holistic experience that our corporate customers look for in a Volkswagen.”