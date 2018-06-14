Volkswagen India Launches New Extended Warranty Option And A Service Value Package

Volkswagen India has announced special Monsoon benefits for its customers across the country. This Monsoon offer will provide existing as well as potential customers the newly launched, Service Value Package and 2+3 year Extended Warranty.

Customers with an existing two-year new vehicle warranty, now have access to three more years of protection against unwanted repairs with the introduction of the 2+3 years Extended Warranty program. This new extended warranty option provides customers with a total of five years of peace of mind.

Additionally, customers can access Volkswagen genuine care with the newly introduced one year Service Value Pack. This service pack comes with additional benefits including; a complimentary pick-up and drop with vehicle inspection, an engine check-up as well as special pricing on wheel alignment and balancing, minor body and paint jobs and a 3M Interior Enrichment Treatment.

As an added bonus, 1000 lucky customers across India have a chance to win gift coupons from Volkswagen, while five customers also stand to gain one additional year of service as a bumper offer on the purchase of the Service Value Package during this monsoon.

Additional offers include special pricing on a 40 Point Monsoon check as well as select spare parts and accessories.