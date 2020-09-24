Volkswagen ID.4 All-Electric SUV Unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled its first fully electrically driven SUV, the ID.4. It offers the space, flexibility and all benefits customers appreciate about SUVs. This is the first mass-market electric product from the company and is a part of an USD 44 billion plan, which is one-third of the corporation’s planned expenses over the next five years in an “electric offensive” that will include developing the largest electric vehicle production network in Europe and carbon-neutral manufacturing.

“The ID.4 is an emotional all-rounder which will impress many customers with its efficient electric drive, a generous amount of space, modern assist systems and powerful design,” says Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen brand. “As the first global electric car, this model will roll out our modular electric drive matrix platform that has been developed specifically for electric mobility the world over. Volkswagen is thus once again demonstrating its leading role in innovation, technology and quality on the high-volume market.”

Speaking about the power and performance, the ID.4 is an all-round sporty electric SUV, which can be driven in an easy and comfortable way. The battery stores up to 77 kWh of energy (net) and thus enable the ID.4 to ace ranges of up to 520 km (WLTP). It is installed below the passenger compartment which guarantees a low centre of gravity for the car. The electric drive motor is positioned at the rear axle and it generates 150 kW (204 PS) of power, which is enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 160 km/h. Thanks to the rear-wheel drive’s strong grip and its 21 centimetres of ground clearance, the E-SUV can also perform well in gentle off-road terrain.

On the design front, the ID.4’s exterior has clear, flowing design, which is said to be inspired by nature and guarantees very good aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.28. Its basic version already features headlights that are almost completely equipped with light-emitting diodes while its tail light clusters have been fully equipped with this technology. Also, the top-of-the-range version comes with new interactive IQ. These headlights have been paired with the new 3D LED tail light clusters. All this, ultimately allows the SUV to deliver an intelligently controlled lighting on streets. The ID.4 also gets a pair of large wheels with a diameter of up to 21 inches, which underline the vehicle’s sporty character.

In terms of practicality, the ID.4 measures 4.58 metres in length, and the SUV also uses Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) architecture. This helps it divide the space for occupants and technology in a completely new way, in favour of passengers. The room available in the vehicle interior is at the level of conventional SUVs in the next category up. Depending on the rear seat backrest’s position, the luggage compartment boasts a capacity from 543 to 1,575 litres. The equipment range of the ID.4 includes an electrically driven boot lid, roof railing and a towing bracket.

This SUV’s operating concept does not depend on physical buttons and switches. It is based on two displays – one of which diagonally measures up to 12 inches and features touch functionality – as well as “Hello ID.” natural voice control. There is also a new ID. Light, which is actually a narrow light strip under the windscreen, which intuitively supports the drivers. An augmented reality head-up display is optionally available to blend a host of displays with reality. The new Drive Assist Systems makes the driving an even more relaxed experience and this particularly applies to Travel Assist. To make the SUV even more value for money, the software and hardware in the ID.4 have been designed as part of a completely new architecture, making it possible for customers to download updates to the car after the purchase.

Along with this SUV, Volkswagen is also launching a complete package for convenient, connected and sustainable charging of electric cars under the name We-Charge. This offers the ideal solution for any situation – whether you are at home, out and about or on a long journey. The ID.4 can be recharged with direct current to cover the next 320 km (as per WLTP, at 125 kW) at a DC quick-charging station in around 30 minutes.

In parallel, Volkswagen is also establishing an ecosystem of sustainable electric mobility surrounding ID. models. All the ID.4 customers will receive a vehicle that has been produced with a carbon-neutral balance, and if it is charged using sustainably produced electricity – like Volkswagen Naturstrom – it will remain carbon-neutral on the road too. Volkswagen is aiming big with ID.4 and hopes to sell as many as 1.5 million EVs by 2025.

Although it seems that the company is focusing on European, the US and Chinese markets, for now, the carmaker has also said at a recent press event, that it is also open to exploring other markets as well. When asked specifically about India though, Volkswagen officials said that there are currently no plans of bringing electric vehicle platform here in the near future. “We always have an observation of what happens in India. We have a plant in India with our company Skoda. We have combined ‘production society’ there, where we want to produce combustible cars for India. At the moment, there is no decision-taking to bring the MEB to India,” VW Brand CEO Ralf Brandstatter had said.