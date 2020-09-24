Benelli Announces Low-EMI Scheme For Imperiale 400

For the ongoing festive season, Benelli has announced some new financing options for the retro-styled Imperiale 400 bike. Representing Benelli in India, Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, has announced an attractive Low EMI scheme of Rs. 4999 with up to 85% funding. This offer can be availed at the nearest Benelli India dealership.

With prices starting from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs onwards, customers can book the Benelli Imperiale 400 for Rs. 6000, by visiting india.benelli.com or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership. The motorcycle is now BS6-compliant and its new price is a hefty Rs 20,000 more over its BS4 version.

With the BS6 update, the Benelli Imperiale 400’s 374cc motor gets a larger, more expensive catalytic converter and O2 sensor to help it meet the stricter emission norms, but this is unlikely to have any significant impact on the riding experience. The engine still produces the same 21 PS of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque. However, the peak power is produced 500rpm higher than before but more importantly, peak torque kicks in 1000rpm earlier, at a leisurely 3500rpm. The engine still comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Interestingly, Benelli has managed to retain the same kerb weight of 205kg as the BS4 model despite the addition of the heavier catalytic converter. The BS6 compliant Imperiale 400 retains the modern classic design of its predecessor and looks the same. It features retro styling highlighted by elements like the teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber thigh pads, round headlamp cluster, split seat design, wide handlebars, etc.

The new Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame. Suspension duties are performed by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload adjustable shocks at the rear. The front gets a 19-inch wheel with a single 300mm disc, while the rear has an 18-inch wheel with a single 240mm disc. Dimensions wise, the bike measures at a length of 2,170 mm and height without mirrors at 1,120 mm. Rider seat height is pegged at 780mm, and width at 820 mm excluding mirrors and the wheelbase spans 1,440 mm. Ground clearance is ample at 165 mm.

Benelli India is also offering the Imperiale 400 with Best-In-Class ‘3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty and 2-years of complimentary service as Standard’. Additionally, Benelli India is also offering 3rd-year Annual Maintenance Contract, Pick & Drop facility and 24X7 RSA service. The bike is available in three colour options – Red, Silver and Black.