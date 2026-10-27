Land Rover Defender 110 Gets Rs 34 Lakh Price Cut in India

A Rs 34 lakh price reduction can make a big difference when buying a luxury SUV. The Land Rover Defender 110 has received a major price cut in India after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) started assembling the SUV at its Pune facility. The X-Dynamic HSE range now starts at Rs 99 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi. The revised prices apply to three engine options, while the company has also added several features as standard.
Land Rover Defender 110: New Prices
The 2.0-litre petrol version has received a Rs 14 lakh reduction, while the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel versions are now cheaper by Rs 34 lakh each.
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Cut
|2.0L turbo-petrol
|Rs 1.13 crore
|Rs 99 lakh
|Rs 14 lakh
|3.0L turbo-petrol
|Rs 1.52 crore
|Rs 1.18 crore
|Rs 34 lakh
|3.0L diesel
|Rs 1.52 crore
|Rs 1.18 crore
|Rs 34 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi. The 2.0-litre petrol version is now priced below Rs 1 crore, although its on-road cost will be higher after registration, insurance and other charges.
Engine Options and Performance
The Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE is available with three engines. Here are their key specifications:
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol: 300hp
- 3.0-litre turbo-petrol: 400hp
- 3.0-litre diesel: 350hp
The diesel engine produces 350hp and 700Nm of torque. It may suit buyers who frequently travel long distances or carry passengers and luggage. The six-cylinder petrol option produces more power, while the four-cylinder petrol has the lowest starting price.
All three versions use an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Buyers can compare their driving needs and annual running before choosing between the engines.
More Features Included as Standard
The price revision also brings additional equipment to the locally assembled Defender 110. Features that were previously optional on the imported models are now included in the standard package.
2.0-litre turbo-petrol
This version receives additional equipment claimed to be worth up to Rs 6.5 lakh. The additions include:
- Adaptive off-road cruise control
- Air suspension with adaptive dynamics
- Three-zone climate control and an air purifier
- Refrigerator in the front centre console
- 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and memory
- Headlight washers and a spare wheel lock
- Body-coloured spare wheel cover
- Manually operated third-row seats
3.0-litre petrol and diesel
The six-cylinder versions get extra features claimed to be worth up to Rs 17 lakh. These include:
- 20-inch wheels and illuminated metal treadplates
- Electronic active differential with torque vectoring
- Four-way manually adjustable winged headrests
- Manual slide and recline functions for the second row
- Heated third-row seats
- Suede headliner
- Three-zone climate control with rear cooling
- Meridian surround sound system
- Head-up display
The additions give the three engine options a more comprehensive standard equipment list without requiring buyers to select these features separately.
Why Has the Defender Become Cheaper?
JLR has started assembling the Defender 110 at its Pune facility using completely knocked down (CKD) kits imported from Slovakia. Under this arrangement, the vehicle is assembled in India from imported kits rather than arriving as a fully built unit.
This change allows JLR to benefit from a different import-duty structure and pass on the resulting cost savings through lower ex-showroom prices. It does not mean that all major components, including the engine and transmission, are manufactured locally.
The Defender also joins other JLR models assembled in India, including select versions of the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.
Which Defender Models Get the Price Cut?
The revised prices apply to the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE with the three engine options listed above. Other models do not receive the same price reduction.
The Defender 90 and Defender 130 body styles continue to be imported, as do the 5.0-litre V8 versions and the high-performance Defender OCTA. Buyers should check the price of their preferred variant before placing an order.
Bookings and Deliveries
Bookings for the locally assembled Defender 110 can be made online or through dealerships. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on November 15, 2026.