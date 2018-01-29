VIDEO: BMW F 750 GS And F 850 GS Instrument Console Integrated Connectivity Explained In Detail

As reported earlier, the new BMW Motorrad F 750 GS and F 850 GS are heading to India, and would be launched at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. The new middleweight adventure tourers would compete against the Triumph Tiger 800 range, the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Honda Africa Twin in the Indian market.

Both the motorcycles will feature BMW Motorrad’s (factory option) Connectivity technology that was previously seen on the R1200 GS. The middleweight duo also feature BMW Motorrad’s Multi-controller for easy access to all the features. We recently stumbled upon a YouTube by BMW Motorrad video, explaining the Connectivity feature in detail. Here’s what you can get on your F 750 GS/F 850 GS.

In case you missed our previous report, the F 750 GS is designed for all riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with a low seat height, abundant power, high cost-effectiveness, and powerful all-round qualities. The new F 850 GS, on the other hand, offers more power and torque, and features even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with supreme off-road ability.

Powering both motorcycles is a new 853 cc twin-cylinder in-line engine with two counterbalance shafts and a firing interval of 270/450 degrees. Power output for the F 750 GS is rated at 77 hp at 7500 rpm, while for the new F 850 GS, the motor pushes out 95 hp at 8250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The motorcycles, as aforementioned, will be launched in India at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. We’ll be bringing all the LIVE updates from the motoring event so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids!